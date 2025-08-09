Authorities are investigating the possible motive behind a deadly shooting near the headquarters of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Emory University in Atlanta, with early indications pointing to the shooter’s belief that the COVID-19 vaccine had caused or worsened an illness he was experiencing.

The incident unfolded Friday, August 8 when police responded to reports of an active shooter near the CDC campus. Multiple rounds were fired, reportedly targeting law enforcement officers and possibly the CDC building itself.



During the exchange, one police officer was killed, as per CNN, and the shooter was also shot dead by responding officers.

What was the motive behind the Atlanta shooting?

According to law enforcement sources, after speaking with the suspect’s family members, investigators are operating under the theory that the shooter was either genuinely ill or believed himself to be sick and attributed his condition to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The official told CNN that the man’s grievance seemed centered on his health and vaccine-related concerns.

The suspect appeared to hold the COVID-19 vaccine responsible for his illness, which may have fueled his actions.

A law enforcement official on the scene described the scene to CNN that the shooter had multiple guns, two handguns, one rifle and one shotgun and was wearing what looked like a surgical mask.

The CDC campus, located near Emory University, was placed on lockdown during the incident.

Emory University subsequently lifted the shelter-in-place order but advised people to avoid the area as police continued their investigation.

Authorities have stated that the situation is now contained and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The exact details about the shooter’s identity and medical history remain under investigation.

Authorities have not confirmed if the suspect had any prior history of violence or mental health issues.