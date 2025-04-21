Egged bus employees were physically assaulted by a group of teens at Jerusalem’s Central Bus Station Sunday.

Video from the scene showed one worker on the ground at the station, being beaten by a mob, as others tussled with the crowd.

The attack apparently happened after a driver of a bus to Tiberias refused to allow more people on, as the vehicle was at maximum capacity.

Police were dispatched to the scene and conducted searches for those involved, though no arrests have yet been made.

“We will continue efforts to locate them and fully investigate the incident, and we will act with zero tolerance toward violence against public transportation drivers who have done no wrong,” police said.

The union of bus drivers under the Histadrut labor federation called the event “disturbing and saddening.”

לינץ’ מזעזע בירושלים: נערים תקפו עובד “אגד” מכיוון שלא נתן להם לעלות לאוטובוס שהיה מלא עד אפס מקום pic.twitter.com/I7lLD4HX4e — ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) April 20, 2025

“A reality in which a bus driver is slammed to the ground and appears to be under attack cannot be accepted as normal. Such events must not be allowed to repeat or continue,” it said. “The police must immediately investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice.”