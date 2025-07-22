Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has started supplying cooling services to the first phase of the Al Habtoor Tower project. The tower, positioned as the world’s largest residential icon, spans an area of 3,517,313 square feet.

According to Empower, all phases of the district cooling connection for the development are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027. Once fully operational, the project will receive a total cooling capacity of 7,200 refrigeration tons (RT), which is nearly 75% of the peak cooling demand of the Burj Khalifa.

The service launch follows an agreement signed in April 2024 between Empower and Al Habtoor Group. Under the agreement, Empower will supply its district cooling services to the Al Habtoor Tower through its Business Bay district cooling plant.

The company confirmed that the cooling services will be delivered using advanced technologies that optimise energy efficiency and minimise carbon emissions. The distribution network has been designed in accordance with leading environmental standards.

“The scale and diversity of Empower’s portfolio reflect our steadfast commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and reliability to customers across all sectors. We remain dedicated to providing sustainable cooling solutions that keep pace with Dubai’s rapid urban and population growth, support its environmental vision, and align with the UAE’s broader objectives of conserving natural resources, advancing a green economy, and achieving carbon neutrality,” said H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“We take pride in our partnership with Al Habtoor Group to deliver our industry-leading services to the Al Habtoor Tower. This collaboration stands as a testament to the growing confidence in Empower’s expertise and capabilities in supporting landmark developments that shape the emirate’s urban landscape. We remain committed to expanding our operations and playing an active role in advancing the sustainability of Dubai’s real estate sector,” he added.

Bin Shafar also emphasised Empower’s plans to continue expanding its services while leveraging advanced technologies. These efforts will follow a strategic plan focused on sustainable development, in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a global green economy hub and achieve the world’s lowest carbon footprint by 2050.

Al Habtoor Tower is one of the most prominent projects in Empower’s portfolio. The 350-metre tower will feature 87 floors, 1,701 residential units, and a suite of luxury amenities. It is expected to accommodate up to 5,000 residents.

Empower already provides environmentally friendly district cooling to all projects within Al Habtoor City, including luxury hotels and mixed-use residential towers. This partnership highlights the continued trust in Empower’s energy-efficient cooling solutions and aligns with the sustainability goals of leading real estate developers.