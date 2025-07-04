In the heart of Nigeria’s vibrant Akwa Ibom State, a transformative event is set to ignite the ambitions of women and youth entrepreneurs. The Akwa Ibom Youths and Women Entrepreneurs Summit (AYWES 2025), scheduled for July 15-16 at the Technology Incubation Centre Complex in Uyo, will bring together over 450 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and grassroots innovators. Themed “Export for Economic Growth and Recovery,” this summit is a bold step toward equipping local businesses with the tools to conquer global markets, aligning with Africa’s broader economic aspirations.

Unlocking Global Trade Opportunities

AYWES 2025 is designed to empower participants with practical knowledge and connections to thrive in international trade, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The summit’s thematic areas are laser-focused on building export-ready enterprises. Entrepreneurs will dive into sessions on securing export certifications, mastering product branding, and navigating trade logistics. Digital trade and marketing strategies will take center stage, helping businesses amplify their reach through online platforms and social media. Additionally, trade finance and payment systems will be demystified, ensuring participants understand how to fund and sustain their global ventures.

These focus areas reflect the summit’s commitment to actionable outcomes. By equipping entrepreneurs with the skills to meet international standards, AYWES is paving the way for Akwa Ibom’s businesses to compete on a global scale, from Lagos to Los Angeles.

Spotlighting Made-in-Akwa Ibom Excellence

A highlight of AYWES 2025 is the product selection exercise led by strategic partners from the United States. This initiative will identify Made-in-Akwa Ibom goods and services with strong export potential, showcasing the state’s rich craftsmanship and innovation. From agricultural products to creative designs, the exercise will spotlight items ready to capture global attention. This not only elevates local brands but also positions Akwa Ibom as a hub of exportable talent, ready to shine on the world stage.

Driving Impact for People and Progress

The summit’s outcomes are deeply tied to creating lasting change for Akwa Ibom’s communities. By enhancing enterprise readiness, AYWES will help women and youth-led MSMEs scale their operations and access new markets. Trade linkages forged during the event will connect entrepreneurs with government agencies, financial institutions, and international partners, creating pathways to growth. Stories of resilience, like those of young innovators turning local ideas into global brands, will inspire a new generation of business leaders.

AYWES 2025 directly supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 (No Poverty) and 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth). By empowering vulnerable populations to build sustainable businesses, the summit is reducing poverty and creating jobs. In 2024 alone, Nigeria’s SME sector contributed 48% to national GDP, and events like AYWES are critical to sustaining this momentum. The summit’s focus on inclusive trade ensures that women and youth, often marginalized in economic systems, are at the forefront of Akwa Ibom’s growth story.

A Call to Celebrate Africa’s Potential

Organized by the Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Development Network (WEPDN), AYWES 2025 is more than an event—it’s a movement. Founded by Mrs. Affi Israel Ibanga, WEPDN has been a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth since 2022, and this summit builds on that legacy. With a dynamic lineup of presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions, participants will leave equipped, inspired, and connected.

Africa.com is proud to amplify this vibrant initiative, celebrating Akwa Ibom’s entrepreneurs as they redefine what’s possible. Join us in championing their journey to global markets and discover how Africa’s innovators are shaping the future. Learn more about AYWES 2025 and its impact at www.wentrepreneursnetwork.org.