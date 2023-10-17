After a phenomenal response on Emraan Hashmi’s look in the trailer yesterday, makers of Tiger 3, one of the most awaited movies of this year, have released a new solo poster of the film featuring Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Emraan Hashmi’ look was kept under the wraps and a glimpse of it was revealed only yesterday in the trailer. Emraan is seen in a never before seen menacing avatar as Aatish donning a salt and pepper look.

Emraan Hashmi’s solo poster from Tiger 3

The poster shows Hashmi in a fierce and menacing salt and pepper look, holding a gun and wearing a black jacket. Fans are curious to see his performance as the villain in the action thriller, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the lead pair.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise, which follows the adventures of an Indian spy and a Pakistani agent who fall in love. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film is slated to release on November 12, coinciding with Diwali. The film will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen with Salman Khan in Pathaan.

Fans react to Emraan Hashmi’s look

The new poster of Tiger 3 featuring Emraan Hashmi has generated a lot of excitement among his fans, who took to social media to praise his look and express their eagerness to watch the film.

Some of the comments on his look that was revealed yesterday are:

“Emraan Hashmi is looking killer in this poster. Can’t wait to see him as the bad guy in Tiger 3.”

“Emraan Hashmi is going to rock as the villain in Tiger 3. He is one of the best actors in Bollywood.”

“Emraan Hashmi is back with a bang. He is going to give a tough competition to Salman Khan in Tiger 3.”

“Emraan Hashmi is the perfect choice for the antagonist in Tiger 3. He has the charisma and the intensity to pull off such a role.”

Tiger 3 Trailer Ft Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi

The trailer of Tiger 3 was released yesterday and received a mixed response from the audience. The trailer showcases the high-octane action sequences and the chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The trailer, shows Salman Khan reprising his role as Tiger, a former RAW agent who is now living a peaceful life with his wife Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and their son. However, their happiness is short-lived as they are attacked by a mysterious enemy, played by Emraan Hashmi, who is also a former spy and has a personal vendetta against Tiger. The film follows the events of Hrithik Roshan starrer War and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

The trailer promises a high family drama and high octane adventure across various countries, with Salman and Katrina performing some death-defying stunts. It also hints at a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen as Pathaan, another spy character from YRF’s upcoming film of the same name.

Tiger 3 follows the beats of the Tiger franchise, driven primarily by drama and emotions. This is quite a stark contrast from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, of the same spy universe, which was more flamboyant, lighter in tonality and thrived on style.

Watch the trailer here if you haven’t –

