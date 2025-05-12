Dubai, UAE: EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, unveiled a new solution designed to support the UAE’s hyperlocal eCommerce landscape. EMX’s latest offering Dark Store network facilitates quick and affordable deliveries across the UAE for retailers, online marketplaces, and direct-to-consumer brands, solidifying the company’s position as a regional logistics leader.

EMX’s ‘Dark Store’ is a distribution facility that caters exclusively to online shopping. Retailers can utilise the Dark Store as a fulfilment centre to speed up the delivery of online orders or offer their customers the option to ‘click-and-collect’ the products they have ordered online. As part of its commitment to accelerating last-mile innovation, EMX is enabling eCommerce companies to meet growing consumer expectations, operate with greater agility, and optimise their supply chains by leveraging its vast logistics infrastructure and in-depth market knowledge.

Laith Tahboub, General Manager of EMX, commented, “Innovation involves more than just speed it is further defined by efficiency, adaptability, and sustainability. With the launch of our Dark Store network, we are expanding on this notion and providing our partners with the tools necessary to scale seamlessly, fulfil faster, and deliver smarter.”

“The initiative aligns with EMX’s broader strategic goal of reshape logistics in ways that enhance customer satisfaction and deliver greater operational value for our clients. Some of our Dark Stores are already operational in collaboration with prominent e-Commerce players, and we are actively working to expand the network to at least 36 locations across the UAE by the end of 2025, a significant step in our journey toward a smarter, more connected last-mile ecosystem,” Tahboub added.

The latest offering comes as EMX’s response to the growing demand for convenience and real-time service in the eCommerce space, as well as a testimony to its commitment to delivering future-ready, technology-driven logistical solutions. With innovations that keep commerce connected, flexible, and one step ahead of the curve, EMX remains a pioneering leader and trusted partner to companies throughout the region.