Energy services provider Enagol has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – the country’s premier industry event – as a Bronze Sponsor, reflecting its commitment to collaboration and portfolio growth. Operating under a mission to promote the sustainable development of Angola, the company is not only supporting major infrastructure projects but Angola’s goal to sustain oil output above one million barrels per day.

With over 120 completed projects for national and international clients and 18 years’ experience in the Angolan market, Enagol plays an instrumental role in the country’s oil and gas industry. As an energy services provider, the company is both strengthening and diversifying its offerings, with its expansion into the upstream sector set to support Angola’s production goals. Enagol was one of the non-operator winners in Angola’s 2023 bid round. The country’s upstream regulator the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency announced the results of the bid round in August 2024, with Enagol securing a 10% stake in Block CON 8 and Block KON 19, respectively. In collaboration with major operators including Etu Energias, Effimax Energy and Grupo Simples Oil for CON 8 and ACREP and Afentra for KON 19, the company will explore and develop the blocks.

Beyond the upstream sector, Enagol has had a hand in several impactful oil, gas and logistics projects in Angola. Enagol also provided support for the Angola LNG Gas Treatment Plant in Soyo. The company provided Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) inspection services, ensuring the integrity of critical infrastructure. Angola LNG is the country’s sole operating LNG facility. Enagol has also provided servies for the TotalEnergies-led Block 17, ensuring the integrity of the FPSOs at the asset.

The company’s AOG 2025 sponsorship aligns with its ambition to broaden its portfolio and support Angola’s oil and gas ambitions. As the largest event of its kind in the country, AOG 2025 offers various opportunities for networking, engagement and deal-signing. Enagol’s participation not only underscores its commitment to the industry but reinforces AOG 2025’s role as a platform for dialogue and dealmaking.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

