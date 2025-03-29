The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) announces the end of the submission period for written and oral testimonies to the Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on Sudan, which officially ended on 28 March 2025.

Since the launch of the call for submissions, the FFM has received a significant number of written testimonies and has conducted numerous oral hearings with survivors, witnesses, experts, and civil society organizations, documenting grave human rights violations and abuses committed in the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The ACHPR expresses its deep appreciation to all individuals and organizations who submitted testimonies and participated in the hearings, despite the risks and challenges they faced in sharing their experiences. The Commission reaffirms its commitment to ensuring confidentiality and the protection of all testimonies received.

The next phase of the Fact-Finding Mission will involve the analysis and assessment of the collected information, ensuring that all documented violations are accurately reflected in the final report. This report will include findings, conclusions, and recommendations aimed at ensuring accountability, justice, and the protection of civilians.

The ACHPR remains committed to monitoring the human rights situation in Sudan and strongly urges all relevant actors, including state authorities, the international community, and human rights mechanisms, to take immediate action to address ongoing violations and support justice and accountability efforts.

