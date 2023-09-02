





Division II program Virginia State was in line to capture a win in its season opener against FCS foe Norfolk State, clinging to a 27–24 lead with six seconds remaining.

On fourth-and-7 with six seconds to play, the Trojans kept their offense on the field in the shadow of their own goal posts. It was clear what the intent was.

Take the snap, run around for six seconds and even if it were to be a turnover on downs, the game would be over and Norfolk State would never possess the ball with the opportunity to win.

Here’s what happened instead:

Virginia State backup quarterback Jordan Davis took the shotgun snap, sprinted off to his left and ducked out of bounds, believing that he took enough time off the clock to execute the plan perfectly.

The problem is that Davis went out of bounds with one second to play, giving Norfolk State an opportunity to kick a chip shot game-tying field goal.

As it turns out, the game was never in doubt for Virginia State, as Norfolk State snapped the ensuing game-tying field goal over the holder’s head. Virginia State’s Dante Clark picked up the fumble and ran it the length of the field for a touchdown, as the Trojans went from running out the clock, to nearly going to overtime, to winning by two scores with a final of 33–24.

It’s too unbelievable to even try to describe without seeing the clip, so here’s video of the unreal ending to the game between these two Virginia-based institutions:

The last two plays of Virginia State – Norfolk State. THIS IS COLLEGE FOOTBALL!!! pic.twitter.com/xvvEiJEwmC — Mr Matthew CFB (@TheMrMatthewCFB) September 2, 2023







