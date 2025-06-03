Ener-G-Africa (EGA) has opened five retail stores in, Lusaka, Zambia. The stores ensure EGA’s extensive range of energy saving products are more accessible to consumers in Zambia.

“Zambia’s heavy reliance on charcoal and firewood for cooking has led to significant environmental degradation, health risks and rising household energy costs. This created a strong demand for cleaner, more efficient and sustainable cooking solutions,” says Richard Bunderson, Chief Commercial Officer at EGA. “Simultaneously, frequent and prolonged load shedding has intensified the need for reliable alternative energy sources, increasing demand for clean cookstoves and solar products.”

He says the decision to establish five retail stores in Zambia – with a total of 20 planned within the next 2 – 3 years was driven by a comprehensive evaluation of market demand, business feasibility, expansion opportunities and strategic collaborations.

“Building on successful pilot models in Malawi and Mozambique, where community-based retail stores achieved financial sustainability within six months, EGA identified Zambia as a viable market for expansion,” he says. “Our aim is to provide Zambian consumers with cost-effective, sustainable and accessible energy solutions.”

Security of supply and local investment

Bunderson says EGA’s South African and Malawian manufacturing hubs supply products designed and built for African markets, meeting local needs, boosting the regional economy and ensuring security of supply.

The South African hub, houses two factories. The recently opened state-of-the-art solar line produces TÜV Certified solar panels (ranging from 20W to 550W). The second factory is dedicated to manufacturing advanced biomass stoves and efficient cookware designed to meet the diverse energy needs across the African continent.

“Local manufacturing ensures greater control over product quality and supply chains, making our South African exports more competitive in international markets,” Bunderson says.

Future plans

“Our plans for future investment into Zambia include two pellet mills to service the 40,000 pellet stoves we’re targeting to sell in the region. This model will create a self-sustaining ecosystem where stove sales drive continuous demand for biomass fuels and solar products provide reliable electricity alternatives for households and businesses.”

Contingent on the performance and sustainability of the initial five stores, EGA will embark on a phased expansion, scaling up operations in high-demand peri-urban and rural locations, where access to clean cooking solutions and reliable solar energy products remains limited.

“By identifying areas with significant energy gaps, we aim to ensure our products reach the communities that need them the most,” says Bunderson. “Strengthening distribution networks for biomass fuel supply will be a key priority to support the growing adoption of clean cookstoves.”

Community engagement includes newly launched awareness campaigns, product demonstrations and training sessions to educate communities on the benefits of clean cookstoves, biomass fuels and solar energy solutions.

“Through collaborations with local community leaders, community influencers, ward councillors, church leaders, NGOs – including the Centre for Climate Change Action and Advocacy, Agents of Change, Young Emerging Farmers – and government agencies, EGA is working to ensure that customers not only understand the economic and environmental advantages of switching to cleaner energy sources, but also receive hands-on guidance on proper product usage and maintenance,” says Bunderson.

Available products

EGA Zambia stores will stock clean cooking solutions, including the MAFECS Kit (Multi Application Fuel Efficient Cook Stove), designed for high efficiency and comes with a 6-litre eCOpot, pot rest and charcoal and pellet inserts; a variety of SiZL Elegance cookware and eCOpots, in sizes ranging from 2 to 60 litres, catering for all cooking needs.

“Additionally, the stores offer stainless steel SiZL plates and bowls, ensuring that customers have access to high-quality, durable cookware to complement their energy-efficient stoves,” says Bunderson. “To support off-grid and renewable energy solutions, we offer solar panels to suit a variety of needs, including 360W, 45W and 20W panels, making solar power accessible for both household and commercial applications. Customers can also purchase LED solar lights, power banks and a 12V 200Ah Lead Acid Solar Battery, ensuring continuous energy supply, even during load shedding. Solar inverters are also available (1.2KVA) to help convert solar power into usable electricity.”

EGA will expand the solar range to include larger panels, inverters and batteries.

“We will provide warranties and dedicated customer support to assist buyers with product maintenance, troubleshooting and guidance,” says Bunderson.

“Our Kalingalinga store will offer technical training and service support, whilst all other stores offer spare parts and accessories. EGA has partnerships with local technicians to facilitate any repair services.”