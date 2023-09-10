



With the colder months ahead, Britons have been urged to get ready for when their energy bills go up by kitting out their homes to be more energy efficient. Ryan Fitzgerald, owner of Up Homes, told Express.co.uk readers they can slash their bills by upgrading their appliances around the home. He said one of the “unsung heroes” for improving energy efficiency is LED lights as they can consume up to 90 percent less energy. He said “switching is a no-brainer” for anyone who has less efficient lights in their home at the moment. The home improvement expert said another appliance not many people consider getting installed is an enabled smart thermostat.

Mr Fitzgerald said: “Apart from the futuristic feel, they allow for more accurate temperature control, and some utility companies even offer rebates for these. “And speaking of tech, don’t sleep on getting your furnace or boiler a quick tune-up. It’s like giving your car a service; it just runs better.” He said he had a client last year who slashed their bills by 10 percent by lowering their thermostat by five to eight degrees centigrade for around eight hours a day.

The same client was also able to improve their heating efficiency with some simple changes. He explained: “I advised the same client to seal those pesky gaps around doors and windows. “You’d be surprised how much heat escapes from such tiny spaces. They opted for weatherstripping and a bit of acrylic latex caulk. The difference? They claimed their living room felt cosier within a day.” He said people can get “immense” savings on their energy bills by upgrading their homes and also save on repair costs.