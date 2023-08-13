For example, a typical household paying £150 towards energy each month should expect to have a balance of just under £500 by the start of November, according to Octopus Energy.

A “balance forecaster” created by the firm allows its customers to see how their credit balance changes over time and offers recommendations to bill payers as to whether their monthly payments are too high or too low.

The tool, currently in beta, also allows customers to set their direct debit to a level of their choosing, but for other providers, the process can be more laborious.

Now read: Nine (completely free) ways to save money on your energy bills

Can my provider change my direct debit – and can I ask them to lower it?

As outlined above, your provider can alter your direct debit so long as they give you 10 days’ notice. If you do not understand why your direct debit has increased, it is recommended you contact your provider directly and ask.

If your supplier is unable to answer your questions, or you are unhappy with the outcome, you can make a complaint to them. If you’re unable to get this resolved, you can go to the Energy Ombudsman.

Direct debits are typically reviewed twice a year. If you are in debt to your supplier at the end of a payment year, your supplier may take the money from your account as a lump sum, or spread the payment you owe over the following year.

Your supplier is obligated to take into account your ability to pay when chasing any debt that you owe.

Now read: The energy-saving upgrades for your home that are actually worth it

I am in credit to my supplier – can I ask for the money back?

In short, yes. Your supplier must refund credit when you ask for it, unless there are reasonable grounds for withholding the money.

A sensible time to recoup any extra credit is before the summer when your energy bills will be at their lowest and you will not need as much credit balance. Renters will also want to reclaim credit at the end of a tenancy.

What are my other options?

There are two other options for households frustrated by the fixed direct debit system.

The first is pay-as-you-go – this typically uses a pre-payment meter, although smart meters can also be set to prepay mode. This method involves “topping” up your meter periodically, but when the meter runs out of credit you will be disconnected from your power supply.

Prior to intervention from the regulator, Ofgem, prepayment customers (including those paying by cash, cheque or bank transfer) were billed at a higher rate than those paying by direct debit, as providers offered discounts to the latter.

But in July of this year, the Government scrapped the “unfair charge”.

Alternatively, households can pay by monthly variable direct debit. This means you will be automatically billed for your actual monthly usage, and therefore your bills will be much higher in the winter than in the summer.

While this will cause your monthly payments to fluctuate throughout the year, you will at no point be in credit with your supplier.

Now read: Five outrageous bill increases that risk incurring the wrath of regulators