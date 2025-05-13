

Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Monday said the Energy Department slashed 47 regulations that put onerous strictures on consumer appliances, placed limits on building and energy production, and doled out taxpayer dollars to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) grants. [emphasis, links added]

“While it would normally take years for the Department of Energy to remove just a handful of regulations, the Trump Administration assembled a team working around the clock to reduce costs and deliver results for the American people in just over 110 days,” Wright said in a statement.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are bringing back common sense, slashing regulations meant to appease Green New Deal fantasies, restrict consumer choice, and increase costs for the American people. Promises made, promises kept.”

Wright noted [Trump’s] deregulatory actions would directly benefit American consumers, and joked, “That’s what my wife wants for Mother’s Day — a shower with normal water pressure again!”

Tomorrow we’ll announce 47 deregulatory actions to reverse Biden-era rules and give power back to consumers again! That’s what my wife wants for Mother’s Day — a shower with normal water pressure again!

pic.twitter.com/DSoV2E7kE0 — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) May 11, 2025

The nearly four dozen deregulatory actions include: