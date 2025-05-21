By Eric Onstad

LONDON (Reuters) -When Fidra Energy acquired a 55-acre (22-hectare) patch of northern England countryside in 2023, its plan to transform it into a 1.45 gigawatt energy storage facility – Europe’s largest once completed – was far from a done deal.

“We were struggling to make the economics work,” Chris Elder, the Edinburgh-based company’s CEO, told Reuters.

But that was before the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries being used in the project, which were already recording significant improvements in performance, roughly halved in cost in a period of just 18 months.

Fidra now plans to start installing battery units for its 600-million pound ($800-million) Thorpe Marsh project next year.

LFP batteries are fuelling a boom in energy storage projects that – in percentage terms – now outpaces electric vehicle sales growth. UBS bank estimates total storage capacity must grow eight-fold by the end of this decade and 34-fold by 2050 to keep up with the renewable power expansion.

While EVs still dominate battery demand, energy storage will make up about a fifth of the market by 2030, according to a forecast by energy transition consultancy Rho Motion.

Growth in the U.S. – the world’s second-biggest energy storage market, still dependent upon Chinese imports – will face headwinds in the next few years due to tariff uncertainty, analysts say. But long-term growth is intact.

That’s good news for the renewables sector and should help national grids maintain balanced power supply as they transition to cleaner energy sources, avoiding the kind of massive blackout that briefly crippled Spain last month.

The rapid uptake in the use of LFPs, which are much cheaper than traditional batteries and do not use cobalt and nickel, is sending shockwaves through the already depressed markets for those metals.

“You’ve seen a truly monumental shift lower for nickel and cobalt in the intensity of commodity use in battery demand,” said Martin Jackson at commodities consultancy CRU.

NICKEL, COBALT IN DECLINE

For years, analysts expected the battery sector would need huge amounts of nickel and cobalt for high-powered batteries allowing EVs to travel long distances between charges, a forecast that, for a time, sent their prices soaring.

Anticipating a demand surge, production ramped up – particularly in top nickel miner Indonesia and leading cobalt exporter Democratic Republic of Congo.

But a lack of affordable EV models and the slow roll-out of charging infrastructure have slowed EV uptake among consumers outside China, leading some carmakers to scale back their electrification plans.