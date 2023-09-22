Wiegman set to manage Team GB

Sarina Wiegman is in line to manage Team GB at the Olympics, should they qualify.

In an official FA statement, the 53-year-old revealed her intention to manage to Team GB next year.

She said: “My full focus is on the Nations League campaign, but I would of course be very excited if the chance came to lead Team GB next summer. It would be an honour.

“The Olympic Games is such a special sporting event and, for women’s football, one of the biggest stages to play.

“That is the goal, but we know it cannot happen if we don’t do our job in the Nations League.

“Until that is complete, it would not be right to talk any more about Team GB including speculation about players and any early preparations.”

England will qualify if they reach the final of the Nations League.