England face hosts Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses come up against not just the Matildas but an entire nation in Sydney.
The stage for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s historic rivalry could not be bigger as both teams aim to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final, with the hosts gripped by Matildas fever and set for their biggest sporting occasion since the 2000 Olympic Games.
The Lionesses rode the wave of home support as they won the Euros last summer but will now look to spoil the party as Sarina Wiegman’s side attempt to make history of their own. England have overcome several challenges to reach the semi-finals and are now faced with their biggest yet as they take on a near-80,000 capacity crowd at Stadium Australia.
A place against Spain in Sunday’s final is up for grabs, with ‘La Roja’ defeating Sweden 2-1 yesterday. Follow live updates from England vs Australia in the semi-finals and get all the latest Women’s World Cup odds here and the latest England vs Australia odds here.
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-1 England – HT
Ella Toone has grabbed the headlines so far despite having been left out in favour of Lauren James earlier in the tournament and the commentators have had their say:
Alex Scott said on BBC One: “She lost her place to Lauren James, she’s saying, ‘don’t forget about me,’ what a goal it was.”
While Lionesses record goalscorer Ellen White said: “You can’t hear anybody speak on the pitch, you go off body language, they’ve silence them a bit,” said White. “If England get one more, I think the crowd could turn.
“There’s a bit of bite behind that, I’m still here, I’m here for a show, I’m not going anywhere and I’m taking this team to a World Cup final.”
Sonia Twigg16 August 2023 11:55
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-1 England – HT
Fans have been celebrating the Lionesses goal all over the country:
Fans react as Lionesses score first goal against the Matildas
Sonia Twigg16 August 2023 11:52
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-1 England – HT
Some of the pundits have had their say after a gripping half of football:
“It’s opened some space for the attacking midfielders, it’s Stanway and Toone, involved in most of the opportunities. They’ve done that so well,” said Jonas Eidevall.
Sonia Twigg16 August 2023 11:50
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-1 England – HT
One last chance from Australia, but England defend strongly and it’s half time.
After just the one minute of added time at the end of the first half, a surprise given how much has been added on in the rest of the tournaments, but England go into the break with the crucial one-goal advantage.
Sonia Twigg16 August 2023 11:47
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-1 England – 44’
The crowd has been noticeably subdued by the goal, and England came close to having another chance.
Hemp headed a cross straight at goalkeeper Arnold, but the whistle was blown for a foul by the Lionesses winger.
Sonia Twigg16 August 2023 11:44
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-1 England – 42’
Jack Rathborn16 August 2023 11:42
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-1 England – 38’
England have not lost a World Cup match where they have scored first, but there is a long way to go still in this game.
What a moment for Toone who has had to bide her time for opportunities.
Australia have a chance almost immediatley aftetwards, but the shot from Katrina Gorry from outside the box was straight at goalkeeper Earps.
Jack Rathborn16 August 2023 11:39
GOAL: Australia 0-1 England 36′
GOAL: Ella Toone strikes for England and the host nation are behind!
It was a stunning strike from the middle of the box straight into the top corner.
A clever move from England down the left hand side, with Hemp playing in the unmarked Toone who hit the ball first time.
Jack Rathborn16 August 2023 11:38
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-0 England – 32’
Australia are growing into this game, they break quickly with four players, and the final ball is over all of those in the box, but it will be slightly worrying to England.
The Matildas look dangerous every time they break, and they break with pace.
Sonia Twigg16 August 2023 11:34
Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-0 England – 30′
Bronze was needed there for Sarina Wiegman’s side to head the ball away from danger, in the first sustained period of pressure from the hosts.
England able to clear and mount an attack of their own, but they have been largely frustrated by the Matildas defence in the opening half an hour.
Sonia Twigg16 August 2023 11:32