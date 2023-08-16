





England’s relentless run to the pinnacle of women’s soccer continued on Wednesday with a 3–1 win over Australia in the 2023 Women’s World Cup semifinals.

A year after winning the country’s first European championship, England booked a ticket to its first ever Women’s World Cup final. Awaiting the Lionesses will be an enticing matchup with Spain, which defeated Sweden in Tuesday’s semifinal.

England started off on the right foot with Ella Toone’s goal in the 36th minute. After Alessia Russo’s byline run resulted in a low cross into the box, Toone pounced with a pristine finish into the top corner for the 1–0 lead.

Toone breaks the deadlock! England's No.10's sublime finish has opened up the scoring in Sydney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/nA0KO861zf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 16, 2023

But the Matildas would return with a fury in the second half, barraging the England goal with chances until a stunning strike from Sam Kerr. In her first start of the tournament after recovering from injury, the 29-year-old superstar sent the Stadium Australia into an uproar with a goal-of-the-tournament contender in the 63rd minute, rocketing a shot from nearly 30 yards for the equalizer.

THAT'S ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT 🤩 GOLAZOOO SAM KERR 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/Gnts261nW2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 16, 2023

But the Lionesses would come roaring back eight minutes later. On a long ball over the top of the Australia defense, Lauren Hemp muscled Ellie Carpenter off the ball and sent the chance in to regain the lead.

LAUREN HEMP RECLAIMS THE LEAD FOR THE LIONESSES 🦁 pic.twitter.com/iPako0yaUW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 16, 2023

After several chances at another equalizer from Kerr, England struck again in the 86th minute to seal the victory. Hemp sent a sublime through ball into a streaking Russo, who finished with ease for her third goal of the tournament.

Alessia Russo puts England one goal closer to the FIFA Women's World Cup Final 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VAOd2npXqw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 16, 2023

With England will now have a shot at glory on Sunday in Sydney against Spain while tournament co-host Australia will face Sweden in Brisbane for the third-place match.







