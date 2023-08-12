Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

England face Colombia in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals as the Lionesses continue their knockout campaign in Sydney.

The European champions survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16, winning a tense penalty shoot-out after playing extra time with 10 players as star forward Lauren James was sent off.

James, who has been England’s player of the tournament, will be suspended for the quarter-final after the 21-year-old stamped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.

The Lionesses know they will need to improve when they take on a dangerous Colombia side, who shocked heavyweights Germany in the group stages and progressed to their first ever World Cup quarter-final thanks to a 1-0 win over Jamaica in the last-16.

England defender Lucy Bronze admitted the Lionesses are “not happy” with their level of performances so far, but victory against Colombia would move Sarina Wiegman’s side a step away from a place in their first ever Women’s World Cup final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Colombia?

The quarter-final will be played on Saturday 12 August at Stadium Australia in Sydney, with kick-off at 11:30am UK time (BST).

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting from 10:45am.

Lauren James has apologised to Michelle Alozie over the red-card incident (PA Wire)

What is the team news?

England have made one change from the last-16, with Ella Toone replacing the suspended Lauren James. Toone comes in for James and could play as No 10, if Sarina Wiegman keeps her 3-5-2 formation. England could also go back to 4-3-3, with Toone joining Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway in midfield.

England’s defence is looking settled is unchanged, but three players are a booking away from being suspended from the semi-finals if England make it through. Georgia Stanway, Bronze and Hemp all come into the match on a yellow card.

After her red card against Nigeria, Lauren James will serve a two -match suspension and will miss England’s quarter-final against Colombia.

Starting line-up

England: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp

How did both teams reach the quarter-finals?

England (Winners Group D)

1-0 vs Haiti

1-0 vs Denmark

6-1 vs China

0-0 vs Nigeria (Won 4-2 on penalties)

Colombia (Winners Group H)

2-0 vs South Korea

2-1 vs Germany

0-1 vs Morocco

1-0 vs Jamaica