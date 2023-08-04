Mary Earps has said the Lionesses “don’t fear anyone” as they look towards Monday’s last-16 meeting with Nigeria. England were rampant in a 6-1 defeat of China, five goalscorers helping thm to finish the group stage on a high after somewhat laboured 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark.

“I don’t think we fear anyone in general anyway,” England’s goalkeeper said. “Our qualities have shown through in however many months and years we’ve been playing together, so I think we’re in a good spot. I’m glad it happened for us [against China]. It’s not going to always go that way but as long as we’re keeping the wins on the board then no complaints.”

Sarina Wiegman shifted the formation against China, in part to cope with the injury to the influential defensive midfielder Keira Walsh. A 3-5-2 played to the strengths of the players at her disposal extraordinarily effectively. Was it something they were prepared for and had practised? “No, not really,” said Earps. “Obviously Sarina is the mastermind behind all the tactics and the formations. We just do as we’re told, we get in formation, do our job to the best of our ability and it paid off for us. I’m happy to see some goals go in, and for us to be able to express ourselves and let our creativity shine.”

The Lionesses have spoken of the importance of growing into a tournament and not peaking too soon. "Maybe the results haven't been as people would have wanted, but we're playing at a World Cup," Earps said. "This is the crème de la crème, this is the top – we know what we're capable of."

Earps has been in fine form when called upon, the goal against China, a penalty for a harsh handball against Lucy Bronze, the only time she conceded in the group stage. She “feels good” in her performances. “The standard is so high at this tournament; games can change at the drop of a dime,” she said. “[The win against China] was great in the sense that it wasn’t as tight as our previous two, but anything can switch the momentum really so I’m just trying to stay in it, stay focused and be ready when called upon.”