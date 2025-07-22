GENEVA — England saved their Euro 2025 campaign with minutes to go against Italy as the Lionesses made it through to the final with a 2-1 win in extra time.

Barbara Bonansea, 34, struck in the first half and England had no answer as they looked short of inspiration up front, but super-substitute Michelle Agyemang was brought on with six minutes to go and calmly hammered home from close range to grab a late equalizer.

A tired Italy then faded in extra time as the defending champions won a penalty in the 118th minute, missed by Chloe Kelly but then converted on the rebound, to set up a final against either Spain or Germany in Basel on Sunday.

England leave it late

England are living some charmed life in Switzerland. No wonder the etymology of Agyemang is “saviour of the nation.” The Lionesses should have been knocked out five times against Sweden — according to their very own manager Sarina Wiegman — and against Italy, they waited until the 96th minute to get their equalizer. Of course, it was Agyemang again.

And then the winner? Of course it was Kelly who tapped home the rebound from her own saved penalty. It is just a remarkable existence.

Against Sweden, Agyemang scored England’s equalizer which forced extra time and then that chaotic penalty shootout. And Agyemang was Wiegman’s “Hail Mary” as England ticked ever closer to the impending doom of defeat here. Again, the Agyemang roll of the dice (with six minutes left on the clock) paid off. Her finish — complete with a double nutmeg — was clinical and calm for one so young (19) and enough to force extra time.

Then in extra time her delightful lob was just an inch away from giving England the lead, but it hit the bar. Eventually it was Kelly who managed to finish from close range when her penalty was brilliantly saved. And that was that.

If we are being critical, both introductions off the bench came too late. Wiegman is rigid with her substitutions, so it was surprising to see Beth Mead introduced at half time – though that looked like it was because of an injury to Lauren James — but as England struggled for the breakthrough, Wiegman waited and waited to make the changes.

Kelly was brought on in the 77th minute; Agyemang and Aggie Beever-Jones were introduced in the 85th minute. Ultimately the switches produced the goods, but it did feel like it was left far too late. — Tom Hamilton

Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly, right, did it again for England. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy so unlucky

Italy said they had a gameplan. They were steadfast in Monday’s news conference that they had planned for everything and, had it not been for two unfortunate lapses, they would be through to the final having frustrated England for 96 minutes.

In all five Euro 2025 games, Italy have scored first. They knew a quick start would have England panicking and, despite the fact that the Lionesses clawed back a win from two goals down against Sweden in the quarterfinals, it took them by surprise.

Italy marked midfielder Keira Walsh out of the game. She has been the lynchpin holding England’s midfield together for the last two tournaments, but like a lot of other nations, Italy knew removing that threat would force England to play around her. They also had three players stuck like glue to England’s game-changer Lauren James before she went off injured at half-time. And they suffocated the long balls into Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo up front, the way in which England have been the most productive this tournament.

Andrea Soncin’s tactical nous almost created the perfect plan, but it was in vain. They lost concentration in the final minute of stoppage time, allowing Agyemang to superbly steal an equalizer, and a silly foul on Beth Mead to concede the penalty late in extra time saw them defeated. They came agonizingly close, but it wasn’t enough. — Emily Keogh

England’s defense struggles again

play 0:30 Chloe Kelly sends England fans wild as they go 2-1 up England fans erupt as Chloe Kelly scores to put England 2-1 up against Italy in the Euro 2025 semifinals.

It’s been one of the unfortunate trends in these Euros that England’s defense has struggled. They were torn apart by France, and Sweden had the freedom of Zurich until the late substitutions changed the game. And against Italy, England’s defense again looked far too porous. Wiegman shifted things up after the chaos of the Sweden match, moving Esme Morgan into the team in place of Jess Carter, but England’s vulnerability was still there.

There were a litany of errors for Italy’s goal — they should never have been allowed the space to cross the ball, England should have cleared it after the first bounce, and Bonansea should never have been left unmarked.

Only Leah Williamson knows how much she was still feeling the effects of that turned ankle against Sweden, but the reality is that England never looked settled at the back. They lack a world-class left-back and, as a result of Alex Greenwood shifting there, they’ve missed Greenwood’s distribution from the middle.

Ultimately they got through the match with an astonishing group effort, but their back four (or back three) needs shoring up before they play Spain or Germany. They won’t be as forgiving. — Hamilton

Italy’s veterans lead the way

Barbara Bonansea looked like she had given Italy the winning goal. Daniela Porcelli – FIGC/FIGC via Getty Images

It was a crushing end to the tournament for veteran Italy striker Cristiana Girelli who exited the pitch in tears in the 64th minute with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Girelli, 35, would have wanted to be there until the end and will be feeling the loss deeper than anyone. But Italy’s reliance on their veteran players is something that has been criticized; Girelli has been the heart and soul of this side and while her passion is impeccable, her long-term place in the team has forced a delay in bedding in younger talent.

Still, her skill and ability to play like she is 10 years younger — she netted both goals to reach the semifinal against Norway — was vital to keeping England on the back foot. And her tearful trudge around the pitch was a mark of a player who has given everything to the sport, with very little to show for it. Bonansea, meanwhile, was the second-oldest player to score in Euros history — behind Elisabetta Vignotto (35) during Euro 1989.

While Italy’s veterans proved key, there is also hope for the future in 25-year-old starlet Sofia Cantore. She capitalized on poor defending and communication between Greenwood and Morgan to have a field day. — Keogh

England far too wasteful up front

Michelle Agyemang might get a chance to start in the final now. Maja Hitij – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

While full credit goes to Italy’s gameplan and defensive work, England were far too profligate up front, wasting every chance they had.

A lackluster display like this will be certainly punished by a ruthless Spain or Germany, and Russo was forced to work incredibly hard, let down by a lack of bodies in the box and dropping deep to help in midfield.

With Italy’s three defenders against the Arsenal striker, the numerical disadvantage proved too much as she could not find a way through. Lauren Hemp, though incredibly quick on the wing, was also struggling with her crosses. Unable to play through Walsh, England’s options were limited, while Ella Toone and Lucy Bronze were, at times, screaming for the pass to be played, but it went unnoticed.

A better team would have made England pay; instead they got away with it, again. While Italy’s organization caused England issues, they were the cause of their own downfall. It is a disappointing trend that is becoming all too common for England, and with only five days until the final, the players will need to start being clinical, or they won’t defend their title. — Keogh

Italy can still sing

At the full-time whistle, Italy’s players fell to the ground exhausted and heartbroken. The momentum of this ridiculous match eventually swung away from them. But they can head away with their heads held high. From their fans, to the ageless Girelli, to their charismatic manager, Italy have been a wonderful part of this tournament’s narrative.

The sounds in Geneva will be of “Sweet, Caroline” playing once again, as England celebrated. But also, the memories will be of the Italian anthem, and the noise which their fans made throughout the match; the chants of “Girelli” reverberated around Stade de Geneve and will be forever part of this championship.

That will come as little consolation, though. Eventually pride will replace those feelings of “what if” but tonight, they’ll be replaying those little game-shifting moments on repeat. You hope, though, that Italy can use this momentum and the sport can grow further. Italy’s fans had to wait 28 years for a Euro semifinal. You hope it won’t be that long a wait again. — Hamilton