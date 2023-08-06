But in the white heat of a major final, they at times looked overwhelmed by the occasion. They continued to grow into the second quarter, but for all the aura and belief that they showed, Australia kept calm and carried on with their high possession game and used their experience of playing in World Cup finals to their advantage.

Their head coach, Stacey Marinkovich, began tinkering with her side in response to the introduction of Williams and the 11-time world champions stemmed England’s attacking flow.

It meant England had to dig deep in a ferocious third quarter, but instead they capitulated as Australia found their groove and carved the Roses open, flying into an eight-goal that they would continue to stretch.

The world’s top-ranked team had victory within their sights when Sarah Klau, Australia’s defensive lynchpin, entered the fray and from that point onwards the game began slipping away from England, who had to settle for silver.

England are a team that has perennially been semi-final bridesmaids at major tournaments. They have won bronze at the last three editions of the Netball World Cup and had never advanced the sport’s showpiece event, so this was a considerable improvement on their previous performances.

“We spoke a lot about how this is the first time it has been done [a Roses team in the final],” said England’s Imogen Allison. “I am super proud of all of us to be honest. We have to take this and run with it. If this is the first time in a final, the next time we are getting the gold.”