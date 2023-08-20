ENGLAND fans have credited Lucy Bronze’s “top tier s***housery” for Spain’s penalty miss in the Women’s World Cup final.

Jennifer Hermoso had her tame spot-kick saved by Mary Earps after a VAR review penalised Keira Walsh’s handball.

Prior to the penalty being taken, Bronze was seen slowing down Hermoso by standing in front of the spot.

Several Spain players protested with the referee to move Bronze away as she delayed the penalty.

The England star then argued with the referee over the placement of the ball in front of the spot, causing a further delay.

Once Hermoso was finally able to take her kick, her penalty was well saved by Earps, who dove to her left to hold onto the ball.

Reacting to Bronze’s antics on social media, one fan wrote: “Lucy Bronze with some top tier s***housery fair enough.”

Another added: “Class s***housery from Lucy Bronze.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…The Sun is your go to destination for the best football, boxing and MMA news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheSunFootball and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunFootball.