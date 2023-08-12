“We are not defined by one player” – Bethany England on Lauren James suspension
England face Colombia in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals as the Lionesses continue their knockout campaign in Sydney.
The European champions survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16, and know they will need to improve when they take on a dangerous Colombia side, who shocked heavyweights Germany in the group stages.
Sarina Wiegman’s side are without star forward Lauren James, who will be suspended for the quarter-final after the 21-year-old stamped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.
The Lionesses will know who could await them in the semi-finals before facing Colombia, as hosts Australia take on France in Brisbane. There will be a new winner of the Women’s World Cup this year after Sweden knocked out Japan on Friday, setting up a clash with Spain on the other side of the draw.
Team news! England make one change for the quarter-final, with Ella Toone replacing the suspended Lauren James. Whether that’s a straight swap or signals a formation change, we’ll have to wait and see.
England: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp
NO GOAL! France think they hae the breakthrough – but it’s disallowed! Alanna Kennedy nods the ball down and into her own net – but Wendie Renard committed the foul on Caitlin Foord just before. It’s a huge let off for Australia.
Sarina Wiegman ahead of England’s quarter-final against Colombia:
“I hope we don’t have that much stress [as against Nigeria]. We’ve seen in this tournament not one game is easy for anyone. It’s so competitive. It’s the beauty of the game and the growth of the women’s game. I hope it’s decided before that but let’s hope it goes our way.
“Football is competitive. We have a plan and we play as smart and as aggressive as we can. We’re not making a plan to surprise Colombia. We have our style of play and we have analysed Colombia.
“This is another different game. We expect also a different performance and hopefully a good result for us. We know how we want to play but also what Colombia wants to do so we have our plan. We will try our best to win the game.”
EXTRA TIME! Australia are now going through what England did against Nigeria: the horrible nerves of extra time. There is nothing to separate France and the co-hosts, although both teams have had their chances.
England striker Bethany England warned it would be more dangerous to underestimate Colombia than worry about their “physical” approach ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final clash at the Women’s World Cup.
Colombia played a part in the biggest shock of the tournament so far in beating Germany as the two-time champions crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages, but the South American side have also earned a reputation for their robust style.
A pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland was abandoned when it became ‘overly physical’ – while Germany complained about the rough treatment they received in the 2-1 defeat.
It’s been a World Cup of surprises so far and the Lionesses survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16 as they advanced on penalties, after playing extra time with 10 players following Lauren James’ red card.
And the Tottenham striker said Sarina Wiegman’s side are more concerned about not taking Colombia lightly, while insisting they can also match their fight if the quarter-final does turn physical.
Here’s Peyraud Magnin’s save from Raso – this feels like it’s heading to extra time. Still locked at 0-0 with 10 minutes to go.
Australia go close again, with Mary Fowler firing straight at Pauline Peyraud Magnin after it breaks in the box! There’s also a mad scramble in the box, but the ball doesn’t quite fall to Kerr. It’s getting nervy, with 30 mins of normal time to go.
Captain Millie Bright insists England have already moved on from learning they would lose Lauren James for at least Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final after the forward was sent off late in the last-16 victory over Nigeria.
The 21-year-old was shown a red after stepping on the back of defender Michelle Alozie, resulting in an automatic one-match ban that could be extended to three games by Fifa’s disciplinary committee, meaning her tournament could be over.
James posted an apology to Alozie on Twitter on Tuesday and also vowed to learn from the incident.
If there is one team-mate who truly appreciates what James is feeling it is Bright, who four years ago in France became the first player in Lionesses history to be sent off in a World Cup knockout encounter when she was dismissed for a second bookable offence in the semi-final against the United States.
“I think it is really important that we look after each other,” Bright said. “I have been through that. I know exactly how that feels.”
Sam Kerr is on! The Australia captain is introduced with 55 minutes on the clock – and the noise in the stadium in Brisbane is incredible.
Australia nearly score too, as Raso’s shot is saved!
Chance! Australia start well after the break, and Mary Fowler has a great chance to play in Caitlin Foord as the Matildas come forward.
But Fowler shoots instead, and it is deflected harmlessly wide.
