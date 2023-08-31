Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been called up to the England squad for the Euro qualifier against Ukraine but there was no recall for Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.

Nketiah, who has scored twice this season in three Premier League appearances, has played for the Under-21s but it is his first time in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Southgate has kept faith in Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips who have not played a game this season but are senior players from the team that reached the Euro final in 2021.

Sterling missed the previous squad due to fitness but has been in good form, scoring twice against Luton Town on Friday.

England will also play at Hampden Park on September 12 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first official international fixture against Scotland. For the two matches, Southgate has Luke Shaw, John Stones and Tyrone Mings injured. Mason Mount is also injured after missing out in the last squad.

Jordan Henderson keeps his place after moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. There is also a call-up for Levi Colwill, who trained with the seniors in the last squad but was with the Under-21s.

“They are two young players doing very well and did well without junior teams,” said Southgate. “Eddie has very good pedigree, is a good finisher and has not had a chance to play with us yet.

“We were really pleased wit the group and to bring Raheem in, we have to leave someone else out and I didn’t think anyone warranted being left out. Raheem looks hungry and is an important player for us but behind the No.9 we have a lot of competition for places.

“Raheem is not particularly happy about that and I understand as he is an important player for us.”

Jordan Henderson has also been selected following his move to Saudi Arabia but Southgate fears the league’s level may not be adequate preparation for a major tournament.

“We’ve watched every game and the key moving forward will be the physical intensity of the league and whether it will allow him to perform at the level we need,” he said. “It is changing all the time because other teams will have this issue, Portugal and other Europan football clubs are in this situation. With Hendo, we have to map him against those other players and that is not as easy when you are not playing in Champions League and Premier League games.”

Southgate also gave his support to Spain Women’s side after their World Cup win was overshadowed by the Luis Rubiales kiss furore.

“I would say that when you are a male in a leadership position you have a huge responsibility in terms of how you behave, in this case a male leader interacting with females,” Southgate said. “The second thoughts is with the Spanish team who deserve a lot of credit and it is very sad for them that the focus is not on what they did on the pitch.”

England squad to play Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)