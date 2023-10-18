Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

Harry Maguire insisted “proper England fans” do not boo their own players as Jordan Henderson was subject to jeers during England’s recent matches.

Henderson was subject to boos from some sections of the England crowd when he was substituted against Australia and Italy at Wembley Stadium.

England manager Gareth Southgate hit back against supporters following the friendly win over Australia last Friday, and Maguire has added his voice.

Henderson chose to leave Liverpool and join up with former teammate Steven Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Ettifaq, and has widely been criticised for the decision.

Having been a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community during his time at Liverpool, many felt he abandoned those values by choosing to move to Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal.

“Proper England fans don’t boo players,” said Maguire, reported by BBC Sport. “Don’t boo players who dedicate their life to play and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and have special moments for them and their families.”

He added: “You heard when he came on the cheers and a few jeers, but they aren’t England fans.”

Gareth Southgate said after the match against Australia that the booing of Henderson “defied logic”.

Henderson himself told The Athletic in September he was “really hurt” by the criticism that followed the move.

But it remained controversial, especially when his announcement video included the greying-out of his rainbow captain’s armband.

England qualified for Euro 2024 following their 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Southgate’s side dominated with Jude Bellingham starring in midfield while Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford put their names on the scoresheet.

England will likely be among the favourites at next year’s tournament in Germany, and will be buoyed by the excellence of Bellingham.