3 min: Yellow card for England! Tom Curry It’s 10 minutes in the bin for Tom Curry, and the foul play review officer can upgrade to a red card. Updated at 15.09 EDT

3 min: There is a clash of heads between Mallia, the Argentina full back, and Tom Curry who was rushing in to make a tackle. The TMO is having a look … Mallia is covered in blood. This looks like a yellow card at best, but we’ll see. Curry has gone in high. Updated at 15.08 EDT

2 min: England have started with plenty of physicality. There are some crunching tackles, and collectively they look full of energy. A good hit by Ben Earl in particular. There are two excellent pieces of defensive work by Mitchell, first gathering a high kick under pressure, then fielding a chip over the top by Mallia. Updated at 15.09 EDT

First half kick-off! Argentina, wearing blue and white, kick off and Lawes, the England captain, gathers the ball, Mitchell clears. England are wearing their dark blue second kit. Updated at 15.03 EDT

The anthems are done, and it’s time for some rugby. Nice shots of England and Argentina fans smiling together for a photo in the stands. Updated at 15.02 EDT

The teams are on the pitch! Kick-off is a mere three minutes away.

On ITV, Clive Woodward is asked what his final message to his players would be in this situation: “Play with our heads … don’t bottle it, don’t slow down … first lineout off the top, let’s play really quick, and let’s surprise them.” “Don’t bottle it.” That’s some remarkable useful advice! If only I’d known that, I could have had a career at the top level! Updated at 14.56 EDT

“Hoping for a good one tonight,” emails Simon McMahon. “Gerard’s description of the England teams travails in the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Friday put me in mind of this.” Spinal Tap in Cleveland.

Robert Kitson is in Marseille – where there are significant issues with supporters getting into the stadium: Updated at 14.52 EDT

Michael Cheika, the Argentina head coach, speaks: “You have your ups and downs on the way to any tournament but overall I’ve been really pleased. Many of the objectives we set out at the start of this journey have materialised. We’re impatient to get started. “We’ve got a lot of first-gamers in the World Cup. That energy has really pushed the more experienced guys. I always liked that blend of the younger guys pushing through. “I feel extremely connected to this bunch of guys. They are great people. I’ve been welcomed in Argentina and I feel part of the family. It should be a great day.” Updated at 14.54 EDT

“The ITV build-up started with pictures of Maradona’s hand of god and thinly veiled references to the Falklands/Malvinas conflict,” emails Eddie. “Both of course profoundly irrelevant in the context of this marvellous occasion. So many English friends of mine don’t get it when the the rest of the world revels in their sporting defeats. Really? “Best to both, should be a cracker …” Asterix and Obelix are looking forward to the game. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Updated at 14.57 EDT

“It was difficult to choose the starting team, because they are all available,” Michael Cheika said of his Argentina team selection. “Given the game we imagine it will be, we will have six forwards and two backs in the reserves.” Pablo Matera (No 6), Marcos Kremer (No 7) and Juan Martin González (No 8) is a heavy-duty back row, and Premiership rugby fans know all about Gloucester’s Santiago Carreras at fly-half. The Argentina players warm up. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Updated at 14.48 EDT

England, clearly, have some good players. I think the main difference between now and 2019 is partnerships: specifically, George Kruis / Maro Itoje, and Sam Underhill / Tom Curry. Both Kruis and Underhill are missed for their individual qualities, but also how they helped others perform.

This is the first time England (the men’s team) have played in Marseille since 2007, and the World Cup quarter-final against Australia. That was the year that England lost a pool match 36-0 to South Africa before making the final … where they lost to South Africa. I spoke to Paul Sackey, Joe Worsley and Simon Shaw about how they did it:

Gerard Meagher If ever there was a sequence of events to sum up England’s current strife, it happened on Friday morning, in the labyrinthine Stade Vélodrome, the day before their World Cup campaign begins with a mixture of anticipation, relief that it finally gets under way, and dread, because, well, that should be obvious by now. The team bus arrived for England’s final training session and Steve Borthwick was first off, marching towards the changing rooms, not even blinking – you wonder when he last did – a million thoughts colliding all at once. An hour or two later a clutch of his players ambled through the bowels of the stadium and found themselves wandering apprehensively towards the press room. In other words, totally lost.

The England head coach, Steve Borthwick, speaks to ITV in Marseille: “We’re really looking forward to the game … I sense in the players a real determination. We want to make sure this is a performance the England fans can enjoy tonight. “Mitch [Alex Mitchell was one of the positives out of our last Test match at Twickenham [the defeat by Fiji] … we’re blessed with a lot of depth at scrum-half. With Danny Care on the bench, it adds a different blend. “We’ve got experience and some young exciting talent. I’m looking forward to seeing them go. “The sense I get from the players is one that they feel people have written them off a bit too early … they are looking forward to this fantastic tournament … they’re looking forward to putting forward a level of performance that they can be proud of.” England’s Joe Marler gets ready for the game. Photograph: Pavel Golovkin/AP Updated at 15.02 EDT

“You ask what do England need to do,” Dallaglio says. “They need to win. All the big teams have arrived [this weekend], and they’ve won … to win today they need to be at the level they were at the last World Cup.”

ITV have rolled out the heavy artillery in the studio: Wilkinson, Woodward, Dallaglio. “This team, when they’re right into it, it’s a completely different picture,” says Wilkinson about England. “If we see that it could be a very different World Cup.” “He made a big call,” Woodward says of the Mitchell and May inclusions by Borthwick. “They need to play quicker … Cheika will have done his homework … we’ve got to play quicker, we’ve got to surprise them. We’ve got to get some real pace into the game and do stuff they’re not expecting.”

Ireland and Italy both won earlier: While Australia just saw off Georgia in Pool C:

Teams-wise, Tom Curry returns to the England lineup after injury, which in theory should be a big boost … one of the other notable things is that Alex Mitchell and Jonny May, both of whom missed out on the initial squad, making the starting XV. Much has been made of Mitchell’s inclusion, and there is no doubt he possesses the talent to make England tick in attack. Michael Cheika has gone for a six-two split bench split, forwards to backs, with Juan Cruz Mallia slotting in at full-back. Julian Montoya of Leicester, who Borthwick knows a thing or two about after his time as head coach at the Tigers, leads them into battle.

Teams England: Steward, May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly, Ford, Mitchell, Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl. Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Martin, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Lawrence. Argentina: Mallia, Boffelli, Cinti, Chocobares, M. Carreras, S. Carreras, Bertranou, Gallo, Montoya, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Matera, Kremer, Gonzalez. Replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Petti, Rubiolo, Bruni, Velez, Moroni.