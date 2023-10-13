Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

74 min: A triple change for Australia. Goodwin, Strain and Duke are replaced by Bos, Borrello and another debutant in Lewis Miller of Hibs.

73 min: That’s Maddison’s last act of the evening. He goes off to be replaced by Foden, while Watkins, his work done, is switched out for Nketiah.

72 min: Phillips and Trippier combine well down the right. Bowen fizzes in a low cross. For the second time tonight, Maddison is a toenail away from poking home.

70 min: Baccus drops really deep and sprays a long pass down the right, nearly releasing Boyle. Colwell sticks to him like glue and forces him to turn tail. Australia come again, and so does Boyle, this time whipping in a cross that’s easily claimed by Johnstone.

69 min: … so about that England sustained threat. They’ve suddenly shifted down a couple of gears and everything’s gone very quiet.

67 min: Baccus drops deep in hope of influencing the game. A Quarter-Baccus, if you will. He strides into space and from great distance sends a Hail Mary wide left.

66 min: Nothing comes of that one, but England are beginning to turn up the heat now, offering a sustained threat for the first time this evening.

65 min: Rashford runs at Strain to win a corner down the left. Maddison’s corner falls to Watkins, who whistles a low drive towards the bottom left. Blocked. The ball ends up with Alexander-Arnold out on the right. He drives into the box and takes a whack. Deflected. Corner.

64 min: England play some keepball and force Australia to use up some energy.

62 min: … while Gallagher and Tomori make way for Phillips and Stones. Yes it took that long.

61 min: England make a quadruple change. Grealish and Henderson depart, the latter to a very mixed reception, to be replaced by Rashford and Trippier …

59 min: Australia try to hit back immediately, Goodwin racing after a flick-on down the left and forcing Johnstone to turn around the post. Nothing comes of the corner, but that’s a fine response to falling behind.

GOAL! England 1-0 Australia (Watkins 57) … Alexander-Arnold picks up the loose ball on the right wing. He curls a delicious cross towards Grealish on the left-hand corner of the six-yard box. Grealish brings it down and creams a shot-cum-cross towards the far post, where Watkins pokes home! Ollie Watkins pokes home the opening goal at Wembley Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock Updated at 16.08 EDT

57 min: Maddison tries to get something going by spinning Baccus down the left. Baccus can only bring him down. Free kick, which Maddison will get up to take himself. Everyone lines up along the front of the box … but the delivery is awful and headed clear easily by Souttar. No matter, though, because …

56 min: This has become a bit attritional. England too slow. Australia happy to sit back and stay in position.

54 min: Watkins barrels his way past Souttar down the left. He reaches the byline first and cuts back, forcing Burgess to knock behind for a corner. A short-played training-ground sequence falls to bits, and Australia clear their lines.

53 min: Alexander-Arnold sprays a pass wide left for Grealish, who nearly combines with the free-floating Maddison to open Australia up down the wing. But the visitors hold their shape well.

51 min: … Grealish deflects Alexander-Arnold’s long-distance drive wide right. Goal kick.

50 min: Alexander-Arnold fires a low pass upfield for Gallagher, who feeds Bowen on the right. Bowen reaches the byline before cutting back for Maddison, who spins and fires into the populated six-yard box. Souttar hacks out for a corner, from which …

48 min: Goodwin dribbles into the England box from the left and is nearly upended by Gallagher, who really wants to watch himself. He’s fairly fortunate that Goodwin stays honest and on his feet. Had he gone down, the referee would have had a decision to make about a penalty kick.

47 min: It’s possible that Gareth Southgate gave his starting XI the what-for during the break. Australia could have been leading; Gallagher could easily have been sent off for two bookable offences; there’s been an all-round lethargy. If so, they haven’t responded. Australia are seeing more of the ball during the early second-half exchanges. Gareth Southgate watches his side labour against a dogged australian side. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Updated at 15.58 EDT

Australia get the second half underway. No changes. Whatever will Sven be thinking? Updated at 15.51 EDT

HALF TIME: England 0-0 Australia There’s no time to take the resulting corner. Australia would have taken this half-time scoreline before kick-off; they go off thinking they should really be leading. What a chance for the full debutant Ryan Strain just before the break!

45 min: Nothing come of the resulting corner. England go up the other end through the dribbling Watkins, who is cleaned out legally on the left-hand edge of the six-yard box by Souttar’s perfectly timed and executed take-everything tackle.

44 min: Baccus chases after a long pass down the inside-left channel. He spins Tomori on the edge of the D and rolls across for Strain, who only has the keeper to beat. He should put his laces through it, but instead attempts to steer cutely across Johnstone and into the bottom left. The faffing around, plus the weakness of the shot, allows Dunk to get back and hook off the line. Strain holds head in hand, as well he might.

43 min: Bowen has looked lively on a couple of occasions down the right, and he’s sent scampering into space again by Maddison, and wins a corner, England’s first of the evening. Up comes everyone. It’s played back up the wing to Alexander-Arnold, whose cross is met by a soft Bowen header. No Houchen he. Easy for Ryan.

41 min: Maddison swings a weak free kick into the Australia box. Souttar heads clear and Australia launch a counter. Nothing comes of it, but the visitors are holding their shape in staunch style, and England have yet to register a shot on target.

40 min: Strain becomes the fourth player to go into the book having hauled Grealish back by the shoulder.