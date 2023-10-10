Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

7th over: England 43-0 (Bairstow 17, Malan 26) The crowd seems to be filling out now, just in time to see Malan pick up ten in two balls – a short pie from Mustafizur bashed into the crowd and full toss send scurrying straight. And another welcome email, good morning Praneet Bvn: “Regarding the lack of crowds , I recently went to the Netherlands v Pak game where the official attendance was 9000 (40,000+ capacity), but Hyderabad is a huge cricket loving city, I think the ticketing system is a total mess cause there were people outside who wanted to get in but there was no where to purchase tickets as the match had already started. I couldn’t believe it, The ground was completely empty and yet we couldn’t buy the tickets. “I think tickets should be available to public atleast till the start of 2nd innings and as Nasser said BCCI should think about giving away tickets to matches with less than 50% occupancy.” Interesting, thank you. The ticketing does seem to have been something of a momumental cock-up.

6th over: England 31-0 (Bairstow 16, Malan 15) The England train is accelerating out of the station. Shoriful Islam’s first delivery of the day swings potently into Bairstow’s pads, Hawk Eye says pitching – just – outside off. YJB finishes the over with another bounding four through mid-off. “Morning Tanya,” Morning James Walsh! “Have dog drama here too, aka being woken by a sad Vizsla climbing into my bed, after his owner left early for a work trip (am on dog and baby sitting duties).” “Dharamsala a gorgeous and surreal vista from pre-dawn Tooting. I felt England didn’t need to panic after the New Zealand game; I won’t be saying the same if they flunk this one too…” That’s a large bed companion, hope he left you some space… and yes, a loss here would be problematic.

5th over: England 25-0 (Bairstow 11, Malan 14) A huge shout for caught behind off Mustafizur’s first ball, but Malan looks unmoved, and so does the umpire. There’s a noise, but it turns out it came off Malan’s shoulder not willow. Wow! The reprieve seems to have done Malan good as he cover drives for four then effortlessly pick up six almost into the big screen, as if tossing a discarded sweet wrapper over his shoulder – the litter lout. Updated at 01.29 EDT

4th over: England 15-0 (Bairstow 11, Malan 4) On a two-paced pitch, just the one boundary off the over as Jonny pulls and swings Taskin lustily for four on a two paced pitch.

3rd over: England 11-0 (Bairstow 6, Malan 4) Just one from the over, as both Malan and Bairstow play and miss at Mustafizur. On the radio Steven Finn muses that “anything back of a length or on a good length is pretty difficult to score off”. Do send me an email or two with your morning coffee. Dawid Malan plays a shot in Dharamsala. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 01.24 EDT

2nd over: England 10-0 (Bairstow 6, Malan 4). The tall Taskin, navy blue napkin tucked into his trousers waistband, zips in. Bairstow bashes his first ball through the covers for four. And more news from Simon, perhaps explaining why the ground is so sparcely populated: The stands are pretty empty as the anthems ring out. I was on a flight here from Ahmedabad with the ICC’s venue manager, who told me this game was completely sold out, so I’d expect the crowd to grow through the day. A couple of breathless reporters have just arrived – they had a slightly longer journey from up in Mcleod Ganj and let it a little late. Apparently there is complete gridlock on the streets into and around Dharamsala – when they were told it might take two or three hours to get to the stadium they got out and walked. Heavy traffic in Dharamsala meant a lot of empty seats at the start of the match. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 01.19 EDT

England innings 1st over: England 5-0 (Bairstow 1, Malan 4) Mustafizur has the new ball; Bairstow, playing in his 100th ODI, blocks the first delivery safely away. A quick single gets the score ticking over, before a pressing Malan is beaten twice. A gorgeous cover drive from Malan brings four, with the fielder resolutely not diving to save it. And I’ve just discovered an earlier scene-setting email from our man on the ground, Simon Burnton: Good morning from Dharamsala. There are five entrances to this wonderful ground (the inside, at least, is wonderful – outside is a bit of a mess) – four are fairly standard, being just off a road, but the one the media have to use is Gate 3, which is a journey in itself. It involves being dropped (unless you happen to be staying nearby the only way to get here is by taxi) at the entrance arch to the Government College of Dharamsala, walking past the School of Business Management (under construction), past the library building, past the Government College campus, past Sahil Girls PG (a girls’ hostel), past a few grazing cows, past an amazingly picturesque football pitch and finally down and into the ground. Last night there was a pretty wild thunderstorm in Dharamsala – I was unaware, happily listening to music on my headphones and reading my book, until the hotel started shaking – and the view of the Lower Himalayas behind the ground is clearer and more stunning this morning than at any time since England arrived on Friday, so expect the professional photographers to get some decent images this morning.

Reece Topley stands next to Adil Rashid for God Save the Queen, looking as if he could swallow him in one mouthful. Jonny Bairstow struts to the boundary edge to pick up his gloves, and here we go!

The teams are out on the – troublesome – outfield, which has been passed as fit despite its soft and sandy underbelly. Eoin Morgan suggests that the captains will have told the players not to dive. Bangladesh’s jaunty national anthem rings out first. Not many in the ground yet, with its beautiful alternate blocks of turquoise and yellow seating. The Dharamsala groundstaff work on the bowlers’ run-ups before the start of play. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 00.59 EDT

Apologies about that, the dog was demanding to be let out of the kitchen. Get back with a cup of tea in time to see Nasser, Athers and Wardy filming a bit of travelogue in utterly gorgeous Dharamsala.

Teams: Bangladesh XI Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman One change – Mahedi Hasan for Mahmudullah. Updated at 00.52 EDT

Teams: England XI England: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Brook, Buttler (wk, capt), Livingstone, Woakes, Curran, Rashid, Wood, Topley. One change – Topley in for Moeen Ali.

Bangladesh win the toss and will field On a gorgeous-looking day, with the snow-sprinkled mountains overlooking the ground. Jos Buttler says he would have fielded first too. The gorgeous backdrop to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala. Photograph: Ashwini Bhatia/AP Updated at 01.01 EDT