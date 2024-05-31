Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

It was far from an ideal start for England with Mary Earps' forced substitution. The Lionesses lacked some confidence for the majority of the first half, but the match sprung into life in the final 20 minutes. A huge 45 minutes ahead!

Half-time: England 1-1 France An eventful first half to say the least! It's all square at St James' Park! Beth Mead of England celebrates after scoring her team's first goal Photograph: Harriet Lander/The FA/Getty Images

45+4 min: Huge chance for England! Bronze makes a great run out from the back before passing to Mead. The winger cuts inside from the right and looks to curl the ball into the far corner, but Peyraud-Magnin makes a fantastic save!

45+1 min: Five minutes have been added on. Carter is booked for a shirt pull on Cascarino.

45 min: A low-driven cross is sent into the France penalty area. Peyraud-Magnin goes to make the save but spills it. The goalkeeper can eventually clear the danger.

41 min: A corner is sent into the box by Dali and the ball finds De Almeida, who manages to wrap her foot around it to direct her shot over the England defence and into the top-left corner! Sarina Wiegman will certainly be disappointed with that. Share Updated at 15.48 EDT

GOAL! England 1-1 France (De Almeida, 40) What a finish! France's Elisa De Almeida (not pictured) equalises for France. Photograph: Ian Hodgson/PA Share Updated at 15.51 EDT

39 min: And just as I say that, France have a huge chance! A fantastic cross is sent to Katoto, who finds herself in a great position right in front of goal. She goes for the shot but her effort flies over the crossbar.

36 min: Just under 10 minutes to go now until half-time and England are looking more comfortable. Still a bit shaky in defence, but much better across the rest of the pitch.

33 min: A poor back-pass from Bright runs out of play and France have a cheap corner. The ball is sent into the box by Bacha and Lakrar gets her head to it, but Hampton makes a phenomenal save!

31 min: Carter plays the ball to Hemp on the left, who squares it across goal. It runs past three of her team-mates including Stanway, who clashes with Bacha in the process, but Mead is there to calmly pass it into the net!

GOAL! England 1-0 France (Mead, 30) Mead breaks the deadlock! England take the lead! Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images Share Updated at 15.37 EDT

28 min: Russo is sent through on goal from the left and goes to shoot, but she can't connect with it properly and the ball flies into the stands.

26 min: Toone's chance was the best of the game by far. The Lionesses have had a few glimpses here and there, but they have struggled in defence so far. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images Share Updated at 15.33 EDT

23 min: Big chance for England now as Russo picks up the ball just outside the box and splits the France defence with a pass through to Hemp. The winger squares it back across goal to Toone, but her first-time effort runs just wide!

21 min: Williamson plays a clever pass out to Carter on the left. The Chelsea star plays it inside to Toone and the ball is eventually switched over to Bronze on the other side. Bronze goes to make a cross, but Peyraud-Magnin claims it with ease.

18 min: Hemp wins a free kick in England's defensive third after clashing with De Almeida. The Lionesses don't look too comfortable at the back at the moment. France have been piling on the pressure.

16 min: Mead is fouled by Dali in midfield and England win a free kick. The Lionesses are happy playing with patience in these early stages. Neither team have had a real look-in at goal yet.

13 min: Carter looks to find Mead with a long pass into the box, but the winger can't get there in time and France have a goal kick.

11 min: A round of applause is observed by the fans here at St James' Park in tribute to 10-year-old Leah Harrison, who tragically passed away recently. Fans applaud on the 10th minute in memory of 10 year old Leah Harrison. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters Share Updated at 15.18 EDT

9 min: England get the game under way again as Bright sends a long ball over the France defence to Hemp, but De Almeida gets back to force her out wide.

7 min: England goalkeeper Earps limps off with tears in her eyes, assisted by physios. She has been replaced by Hannah Hampton.

6 min: Earps is down again after making a clearance. It looks like she will be forced to come off. Mary Earps goes down injured early in the game, with Hannah Hampton coming on to replace her. Photograph: Ian Hodgson/PA Share Updated at 15.36 EDT

4 min: Earps is able to play on for now. France have a corner, the ball is sent into the box but England can clear the danger.

2 min: A disastrous start for the Lionesses as Earps goes down with an injury after a matter of seconds. The goalkeeper appeared to wince after passing the ball out from the back. It looks like it could be a hip issue.

1 min: England face some early pressure as Bright gives the ball away to Cascarino, who looks to cross it but her attempt is intercepted and sent behind for a corner.

Kick-off We're under way at St James' Park!

The teams are out. The national anthems have been sung. Kick-off is just a few minutes away!

Toone in Toon Ella Toone of England warms up prior to the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifying match between England and France Photograph: Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images

The Euro 2025 qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park was delayed this evening after a protester chained themselves to one of the goal frames. The match has now kicked off.

In case you missed it… arguably the worst kept secret in women's football was confirmed this week. Chelsea officially announced the arrival of new manager Sonia Bompastor from Lyon. Bompastor has signed a four-year deal with the Blues. She replaces Emma Hayes, who recently left to become head coach of the United States Women's National Team. Upon her arrival at Stamford Bridge, Bompastor said: "I hope to live up to Emma's legacy and continue the work that has been done in recent years. Let the adventure begin."

Millie Bright returns to the England starting line-up tonight for the first time since October. The defender missed five months of the season through injury but has now returned to full fitness. Discussing today's match, Bright said: "France are an incredible team, pose a lot of threats. Equally there are things we can do to put the threats on them. "We have to be extremely prepared. We know it's going to be two tough games. As always we don't go out for anything other than wins and a good performance. It will be a massive message."

Lucy Bronze became the first English player to win five Champions League titles last weekend. FIVE! Is she the greatest Lioness of all-time? Let me know what you think!

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson admits she is "looking forward" to the challenge of playing for her spot in Sarina Wiegman's competitive starting line-up. She said: "It's the first time that, obviously, me and Millie have been back in the squad together for a long time, so it's been nice in that regard. "I think we've got a really strong unit – I mentioned coming back into the squad about how well they've performed and how they've raised the level, so it's good to be back. It's a competitive unit to try to get into. I'll look forward to the challenge, I think, as everybody does.

Tonight will be Sarina Wiegman's 50th game in charge of England. It is also Arjan Veurink's 50th game with the Lionesses and Mary Earps' 50th senior international cap. Hopefully a night to remember for all three! Sarina Wiegman arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifying match between England and France at St James' Park Photograph: Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images

Niamh Charles was replaced by Maya Le Tissier in Sarina Wiegman's core squad this week. The defender remains with Chelsea to manage a calf injury. Goalkeeper Kayla Rendell, who was on the standby list, has also withdrawn due to an ankle injury. She has been replaced by Birmingham's Lucy Thomas. Lauren James became the latest player to leave the camp on Thursday. The forward is currently managing a foot injury and has been replaced by Jessica Naz.

Team News England starting XI: Mary Earps; Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson, Jess Carter; Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone; Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead. Substitutes: Alex Greenwood, Hannah Hampton, Fran Kirby, Jessica Naz, Chloe Kelly, Aggie Beever-Jones, Grace Clinton, Maya Le Tissier, Jess Park, Khiara Keating, Esme Morgan, Millie Turner. France starting XI: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; Élisa De Almeida, Maëlle Lakrar, Wendie Renard, Selma Bacha; Sandie Toletti, Sakina Karchaoui, Kenza Dali; Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Delphine Cascarino. Substitutes: Solène Durand, Constance Picaud, Ève Périsset, Estelle Cascarino, Thiniba Samoura, Grace Geyoro, Amandine Henry, Léa Le Garrec, Sandy Baltimore, Inès Benyahia, Julie Dufour, Louna Ribadeira.