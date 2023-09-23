Key events
3rd over: England 35-0 (Salt 16, Jacks 16) Adair finds a line that Jacks can’t hit for four, but sadly it’s down leg and he keeps having to rebowl them. Finally Jacks hits his second/fourth ball past extra cover for three, and Salt his third/fifth ball down the ground for four, and his fifth/eighth ball similarly for similar.
“I write to you confused,” opines Ian Copestake. “The World Cup has started no? India just played Australia. But here England are playing Ireland who did not qualify and we seem to be in the wrong country/continent. Are we participating via Zoom?”
2nd over: England 21-0 (Salt 8, Jacks 13) There was, Mark Butcher says, “a heavy dew” this morning, but Will Jacks’ cover drives, seem to skim nicely across the outfield and he clearly enjoys watching them go – he hits three in a row off Josh Little.
1st over: England 8-0 (Salt 8, Jacks 0) Salt shovels one off his pads and just past fine leg for four, and pings the next in a similar direction for four more. The over ends with a loud lbw appeal, but the ball swung from outside off into Salt’s back pad and was surely heading past leg, and the umpire shook his head (actually ball tracking shows it would have clipped leg stump, but had Ireland reviewed it would have been umpire’s call).
The players are out and action is about to begin. Mark Adair has ball in hand. Let’s do this.
Apparently Luke Wood is unwell, which is why Tom Hartley plays. Wood has been named as a substitute fielder, so clearly isn’t completely incapacitated.
The teams in full, just before play begins:
England
Phil Salt
Will Jacks
Zak Crawley (capt)
Ben Duckett
Sam Hain
Jamie Smith (wk)
Brydon Carse
Rehan Ahmed
Tom Hartley
Matt Potts
George Scrimshaw
Ireland
Paul Stirling (capt)
Andy Balbirnie
Curtis Campher
Harry Tector
Lorcan Tucker (wk)
George Dockrell
Andy McBrine
Mark Adair
Barry McCarthy
Craig Young
Josh Little
“Morning Simon, morning everyone,” writes Sam in Cornwall. Morning Sam! “A chance for some young (and not so young) guns to make their mark today. As a Warwickshire fan, great to see Sam Hain finally getting recognition. He’s not a slogger, but a very clever consistent player and has been a rock for the Bears over the past few years. Not many Sams have achieved full international honours for England. Here’s hoping he can make us proud.”
Um … Billings? Curran? Robson?
Pre-match reading: Ali Martin had a chat with Sam Hain about his first senior international call:
People sometimes ask whether I’m annoyed at not getting the call sooner but it’s hard to be bitter when you look around. The talent is almost unfathomable
Ireland win the toss and bowl
Paul Stirling says his side are “looking forward to get back out there” and laying to rest the ghosts of June’s grisly World Cup qualifiers, and given that “it’s a fresh wicket in late September” wants to “see if we can get some extraction from the pitch”. Zak Crawley says he would have chosen to bat anyway. Four debutants for England: Sam Hain, Jamie Smith (who keeps wicket), Tom Hartley and George Scrimshaw.
Preamble
This second ODI is the first outing for England’s second string, the first ODI having been rained off in midweek, though the previews describing them as the next generation seem a bit much given the squad’s average age, skewed as it is by the presence of 19-year-old Rehan Ahmed. Still, there are places likely to become up for grabs pretty soon in a senior white-ball side that looks ripe – though they might wait until after next June’s T20 World Cup – for a bit of an overhaul and that gives this series, and the December trip to West Indies that, coming just after the World Cup, is likely to involve a similar group of players, extra meaning for those involved.
Phil Salt and Will Jacks are clearly seen as important players for the very near future, and Rehan as Adil Rashid’s likely long-term replacement, but for the first time in a considerable time players who find themselves just outside England’s core white-ball squad can hold rational ambitions of being inside it within the next 12 months.
Ireland had a complete stinker in the World Cup qualifiers in June, beating only the UAE in their group before massaging their stats in the play-offs by overcoming the United States and then Nepal to secure the less-coveted seventh spot. For them, the process of overhaul and renewal with an eye on the next World Cup – the 2024 T20 version, for which they have already qualified, and the 2027 50-over event – begins now.
Anyway, welcome! Which of these players do you think are heading for international glory? Should any of them have been involved in this World Cup? Talking of which, how much are you looking forward to the action getting under way in India? Please, please tell me now!