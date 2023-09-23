Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

3rd over: England 35-0 (Salt 16, Jacks 16) Adair finds a line that Jacks can’t hit for four, but sadly it’s down leg and he keeps having to rebowl them. Finally Jacks hits his second/fourth ball past extra cover for three, and Salt his third/fifth ball down the ground for four, and his fifth/eighth ball similarly for similar. “I write to you confused,” opines Ian Copestake. “The World Cup has started no? India just played Australia. But here England are playing Ireland who did not qualify and we seem to be in the wrong country/continent. Are we participating via Zoom?”

2nd over: England 21-0 (Salt 8, Jacks 13) There was, Mark Butcher says, “a heavy dew” this morning, but Will Jacks’ cover drives, seem to skim nicely across the outfield and he clearly enjoys watching them go – he hits three in a row off Josh Little.

1st over: England 8-0 (Salt 8, Jacks 0) Salt shovels one off his pads and just past fine leg for four, and pings the next in a similar direction for four more. The over ends with a loud lbw appeal, but the ball swung from outside off into Salt’s back pad and was surely heading past leg, and the umpire shook his head (actually ball tracking shows it would have clipped leg stump, but had Ireland reviewed it would have been umpire’s call).

The players are out and action is about to begin. Mark Adair has ball in hand. Let’s do this.

Apparently Luke Wood is unwell, which is why Tom Hartley plays. Wood has been named as a substitute fielder, so clearly isn’t completely incapacitated.

The teams in full, just before play begins: England

Phil Salt

Will Jacks

Zak Crawley (capt)

Ben Duckett

Sam Hain

Jamie Smith (wk)

Brydon Carse

Rehan Ahmed

Tom Hartley

Matt Potts

George Scrimshaw Ireland

Paul Stirling (capt)

Andy Balbirnie

Curtis Campher

Harry Tector

Lorcan Tucker (wk)

George Dockrell

Andy McBrine

Mark Adair

Barry McCarthy

Craig Young

Josh Little

“Morning Simon, morning everyone,” writes Sam in Cornwall. Morning Sam! “A chance for some young (and not so young) guns to make their mark today. As a Warwickshire fan, great to see Sam Hain finally getting recognition. He’s not a slogger, but a very clever consistent player and has been a rock for the Bears over the past few years. Not many Sams have achieved full international honours for England. Here’s hoping he can make us proud.” Um … Billings? Curran? Robson?

Pre-match reading: Ali Martin had a chat with Sam Hain about his first senior international call: People sometimes ask whether I’m annoyed at not getting the call sooner but it’s hard to be bitter when you look around. The talent is almost unfathomable

Ireland win the toss and bowl Paul Stirling says his side are “looking forward to get back out there” and laying to rest the ghosts of June’s grisly World Cup qualifiers, and given that “it’s a fresh wicket in late September” wants to “see if we can get some extraction from the pitch”. Zak Crawley says he would have chosen to bat anyway. Four debutants for England: Sam Hain, Jamie Smith (who keeps wicket), Tom Hartley and George Scrimshaw. Updated at 05.36 EDT