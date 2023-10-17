Only three players from the victorious Euro 2020 squad make it into Italy’s starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Nicolo Barella. Two more are on the bench: Manuel Locatelli and Alessandro Bastoni.

England manager Gareth Southgate swaps out all 11 players that started the 1-0 win over Australia last weekend. In come his A team, which means Harry Kane gets the armband back while Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips start despite their lack of Premier League game time for Manchesters United and City respectively.

Preamble

England can secure their qualification for Euro 2024 tonight. A point is all they need. But let’s face it, with a home game against Malta to come next month, participation in Germany next summer is as good as confirmed already. Instead, what’s most important for England tonight is getting a little payback for the Euro 2020 final: this is the first time Italy have been back to Wembley since the Azzurri won their second European title there in July 2021.

Italy also have something to avenge: the 2-1 defeat England inflicted on them in Naples back in March. But unlike England, Italy don’t have one foot and four toes in the finals, so there’s more than pride at stake tonight. Ukraine have their eye on the second automatic qualification spot as well, and while Italy currently hold it and have a game in hand on the third-placed Ukrainians, defeat tonight for Luciano Spalletti’s side would suddenly throw that race wide open. The final match of the group? Ukraine v Italy, like you really needed to ask.

So there’s plenty at stake tonight. It’s rarely a goalfest when these teams meet – Italy have never scored more than two goals against England, while in 31 matches the English have only managed three goals three times and four once – but it’s also rarely boring. Here’s to another fingernail-shredding night, then. Kick off is at 7.45pm BST. It’s on!