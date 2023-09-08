Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

43rd over: England 240-4 (Buttler 67, Livingstone 33). At last, some carnage. A combination of fast outfield and slow pitch is making twos and threes hard to come by, so Livingstone cuts out the middle men against Jamieson, who’s been a bit off-key today and sends down a wide before the onslaught beings when Livingstone sends his slower ball sailing over backward square leg for SIX. The next one is aimed firmly at the Taff, and might even have got there – straight over the bowler’s head for SIX MORE. Can he change it? No, he goes short and slower next and Livingstone pulls over deep midwicket for ANOTHER SIX.

42nd over: England 218-4 (Buttler 66, Livingstone 13). Ravindra’s final overhas an inauspicious beginning, as Buttler carts him over long-on for SIX, but the rest of it is pretty controlled, yielding two singles. Ravindra finishes with fine figures of three for 48.

41st over: England 210-4 (Buttler 59, Livingstone 12). Jamieson, who still has up to five overs to bowl, returns at the river end and after a couple of singles, Livingstone opens up, advances and wellies one to the long-on boundary for four through sheer power. A couple more singles follow.

40th over: England 202-4 (Buttler 57, Livingstone 6). Ravindra, in his ninth over, continues to provide control and variety, as a couple more singles take England to 200. As has been pointed out in comms, this is a good test of batting in tricky conditions for England, as there’s bound to be some pitches like this in India. Updated at 10.24 EDT

39th over: England 198-4 (Buttler 55, Livingstone 4). A risky/well-run two adds to Livingstone’s total, though a more accurate throw might have done for him. Buttler then picks up another boundary with a slashed-hard edge for four through the vacant slip area. Eight from a mixed Southee over.

38th over: England 190-4 (Buttler 50, Livingstone 1). Ravindra’s return reaps swift reward, with Stokes’s wicket two balls after he’d been clobbered for six. A chance for Liam Livingstone to stake his World Cup claim. He’s off the mark second ball with a single.

Wicket! Stokes c Nicholls b Ravindra 52, England 189-4 Ravindra returns to bring a change of pace and Stokes provides one by hoiking a short one over the long square-leg boundary for SIX to bring up his own half-century. But two balls later, he’s gone, smacking straight to extra-cover where Nicholls takes a sharp, smart catch. You’re up one minute, down the next. Ben Stokes is out for 52. Photograph: Gareth Copley/ECB/Getty Images Updated at 10.31 EDT

37th over: England 183-3 (Stokes 46, Buttler 50). Buttler brings up his more-than-a-run-a-ball 50 with a cut to extra cover that is well fielded but enables the batters to run through for one, then Stokes charges Southee but is deceived by the length and flat bats it weirdly past mid-off for two. Is he about to go through the gears? There’s a look of more urgency about him now. And Buttler has accumulated splendidly. Jos Buttler bring up his fifty. Nicely played from the England captain. Photograph: James Marsh/Shutterstock Updated at 10.20 EDT

36th over: England 179-3 (Stokes 43, Buttler 49). Buttler creams a lovely cover-drive from Ferguson away for four. A couple more singles ensue. “This Buttler and Stokes partnership is reminding me somewhat of the 2019 WC final,” says Brian Withington, “Same opposition, similar pitch and Buttler more fluent than a slightly struggling but determined Stokes. Apparently Jos said afterwards in the afterglow of the hard-earned victory that the only ball Ben middled all day was the fortuitous deflection for four overthrows. Obviously NZ chasing today and I suspect they may blast the first PP and then look to cruise the next one.” England had a better bowling attack out that day mind, and that mattered.

35th over: England 173-3 (Stokes 42, Buttler 44). Buttler replaces his bat, the previous one presumably copping some damage from that toe-ender, as Southee returns to the attack and again bamboozles Stokes for pace (or lack of) and length outside off; he wafts and misses. He cracks the next ball past backward point for a single before Buttler pulls to the square leg boundary for only his third four. Stokes still has to deal in singles though – he has 25 of them – but seven from the over will do for England.

34th over: England 166-3 (Stokes 40, Buttler 39). A big let-off for Buttler as Ferguson’s delivery plugs in the pitch, forcing the England captain to toe-end it in the air and just short of the bowler. Stokes is similarly discomforted by a slow short ball that he manages to bunt away behind square on the off. Four singlse from the over. This really doesn’t look a particularly easy surface to bat on. Updated at 10.02 EDT

33rd over: England 162-3 (Stokes 38, Buttler 37). Stokes tries to charge Henry again, but just clatters the ball towards his own feet and it’s another dot ball. But it’s worth advancing sometimes just to give the bowler something to think about. Stokes and Buttler trade another couple of singles before – Lord be praised – an actual boundary, as Buttler’s forceful hook shot is fumbled over the ropes by the man at wide fine leg. And that’s drinks.

32nd over: England 155-3 (Stokes 37, Buttler 31). Ferguson returns at the Cathedral Road end, and Buttler on-drives him for one first off. It brings up a somewhat sedate 50 partnership. Stokes pulls another shorter ball for one but it’s still not quite coming on to the bat so England have to get ‘em in ones for the moment. They’re faster than this in Tests, but New Zealand are doing a fine containment job mind.

31st over: England 150-3 (Stokes 35, Buttler 28). Henry mixes his lengths up on this variable pitch and tempts Stokes into a mis-timed pull that goes for one when it could have been four. Three singles from the over brings up the 150, and a fairly modest ripple of applause. “I can recall the John Player League and before that, Ted Dexter’s International Cavaliers, all televised live on the BBC,” trills John Starbuck, pulling up a chair by the fireside and lighting up his pipe. “Does that make me great-grandad age? I’m already a great-uncle several times over so it can’t be long now.” Arnold ‘Arnie’ Sidebottom playing in the John Player League for Yorkshire in 1978. Those were/weren’t the days, eh? Photograph: Colorsport/Shutterstock Updated at 10.03 EDT

30th over: England 147-3 (Stokes 34, Buttler 26). Phillips continues to keep it tight, though is not really causing either batter any discomfort, and the longer this slow-burn partnership continues the better for England and the worse for the Black Caps. Nonetheless, an over that yields only three runs, at this stage, is not to be sniffed at.

29th over: England 144-3 (Stokes 33, Buttler 24). Matt Henry returns from the river end (a change of ends from where his fine first spell was delivered). Stokes tries to charge him but only finds the man at mid-on. Five singles keep the strike rotated and the scoreboard whirring but England can’t find many gaps at the moment.

28th over: England 139-3 (Stokes 31, Buttler 21). Phillips continues the all-spin diet, and the old-school middle-overs meandering goes on, with nudges and pushes for one aplenty. All very Benson & Hedges Cup (ask yer grandad).

27th over: England 135-3 (Stokes 29, Buttler 19). These two batters staying together now feels like a significant determinant of how this match goes. They’re not on top particularly, but they’re there, waiting. Ravindra’s seventh over on the spin is as parsimonious as most of his others have been, and four singles are all it concedes. Updated at 09.31 EDT

26th over: England 131-3 (Stokes 27, Buttler 17). Phillips may not be a front-line spinner but he’s not offering many freebies, so Stokes and Buttler have to work the gaps and knacker themselves out in the heat in pursuit of singles. And, having typed that, Phillips offers a freebie to Stokes, short and sitting up, and clubbed to the deep midwicket boundary.

25th over: England 123-3 (Stokes 21, Buttler 15). Stokes swats Ravindra behind square on the legside for one, Buttler adds another before Stokes’s attempted clattering straight drive to the boundary is thwarted by fine fielding. Buttler ends the over with a risky four, uppish and close to the man at midwicket but he gets away with it. England needed that, though New Zealand might be the happier at the halfway stage.

24th over: England 114-3 (Stokes 18, Buttler 9). A new bowler, Glenn Phillips, comes on to show us his off-breaks, which tie up the left-handed Stokes nicely for four dot balls before he bunts one to long-off for a single. Should I dignify the Hundred by describing this as Phillips’ home ground? I’m not sure if I should, but there, I have. It’s a good start anyway.

23rd over: England 113-3 (Stokes 17, Buttler 9). At last, a bit of tap, as Buttler gets hold of a fuller ball from Ravindra and drives it in that effortless way of his in the direction of the Taff for SIX. Eight from the over takes some of the pressure off.

22nd over: England 105-3 (Stokes 16, Buttler 2). Jamieson continues, cramping up Stokes by varying his pace, and I begin to wonder whether saying 300 is possible was one of my more astute predictions. England’s two most explosive hitters of a cricket ball are currently having to make do and mend with the odd one or two.

21st over: England 103-3 (Stokes 15, Buttler 1). It remains brutally hot out there, and Sofia Gardens is one of the most punitively exposed international venues in these lands, with little in the way of cover. And the roasting spectators have another wicket to ponder when Root’s ponderous innings is ended, bringing the white-ball captain out to join the red-ball one. Buttler’s off the mark straight away with a single but Stokes decides to be cautious for the rest of the over. “Bad news for Michael White,” laments Tom Rebbitt, “the commentary is on Sports Extra not TMS & there’s no link on the BBC website to the coverage. The BBC Sounds app doesn’t have Sports Extra over here either, so I think Michael will have to make do with your coverage. Or do as my Dad (also in Sicily) is doing and find some bizarre re-enaction on YouTube.

Wicket! Root c Mitchell b Ravindra 6, England 101-3 Root’s been struggling to middle it throughout and perishes for six off 15 balls when he mis-hits a slog sweep off Ravindra, up and up it goes, and down into the waiting hands of Daryl Mitchell at square leg. Daryl Mitchell catches Joe Root at square leg. England in a spot of bother. Photograph: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Shutterstock Updated at 09.09 EDT

20th over: England 101-2 (Root 6, Stokes 14). Jamieson replaces Ferguson at the Cathedral Road end. Stokes decides to open his shoulders a bit, hoicking a two on the legside before picking up a boundary with a slash wide of third man that Ferguson stops but crashes into the boundary foam in doing so. Jamieson responds by going round the wicket, but can’t stop Stokes from bringing up England’s 100 with a glide to third man. Sky commentary box newbie Stuart Broad reckons this is a good score and a good rate.

19th over: England 93-2 (Root 5, Stokes 7). There’s some turn and variable bounce in this pitch for spinners, which Ravindra exploits to give even as expert a player of spin as Root some frustrations. He struggles to work him away until he bunts a single down the ground. Only two from the over. “Care to estimate what England’s target should be from here?” asks our old mucker John Starbuck, “200 or so seems likely but will only be competitive if the bowlers have a good one and there’s no guarantee of that.” I think 300 could still be reachable with a destructive partnership or two, but there’s encouragement for England’s bowlers here. So 250 wouldn’t necessarily be the end of the world.

18th over: England 91-2 (Root 4, Stokes 6). The combination of Ferguson’s pace and Ravindra’s drift and guile is causing England problems at the moment, as Root is beaten outside off by another shortish outswinger. Next ball he unconvincingly slashes over backward point for one. Stokes is largely watchful but he gets a first boundary when he nudges fine behind the keeper.

17th over: England 85-2 (Root 3, Stokes 2). Lbw Review! Ravindra’s first ball strikes Root’s pads and prompts an appeal from Latham behind the stumps that’s so loud it almost breaks my telly but it’s clearly bat first upon review and the former England Test captain survives to clip a single off the next ball. The current one then drives forcefully to long on for another single. Only three off another good over. Updated at 08.52 EDT

16th over: England 82-2 (Root 1, Stokes 1). Ravindra had initially appealed for lbw against Malan for that wicket, and was looking plaintively at the umpire when the ball hit the stumps, but no sooner do we stop discussing that wicket when another follows, Brook edging behind. What’s the verdict on today’s opening pair now? It means we now have two seasoned returnees at the crease, Root and Stokes, the latter almost being snared first ball, also for pace, as he fends another lifter dangerously close to and over gully. It gets him off the mark with a single though, and Root then does likewise. England are being asked questions now. A time-honoured request from Michael White: “I’m on holiday in Sicily and cannot find any live radio commentary for this game. Can anyone help?” Can anyone oblige? I don’t have the Magic Keys to the overseas TMS link. Updated at 08.47 EDT

Wicket! Brook c Latham b Ferguson 25 One brings two. Brilliant from Ferguson, who sends down an almost-unplayable lifter on off-stump that Brook can only edge behind. Lockie Ferguson sends down an absolute ripsnorter to dismiss Harry Brook for 25. Photograph: James Marsh/Shutterstock Updated at 08.58 EDT

Wicket! Malan b Ravindra 54, England 80-1 15th over: England 80-1 (Brook 25). A bit of spin comes into the attack in the form of the left-armer Ravindra, and it’s a change that has immediate positive impact for New Zealand. His first ball grips in the pitch strikingly and consequently bamboozles Brook as he prepares to cut. A push for one and three more dots are followed by the breakthrough, as Malan plays a nothing shot at one turning into him, it ricochets off pad and gloves and dribbles onto the stumps. A disappointing end to a fine knock. It’s the spin of Ravindra that gets Dawid Malan. He’s gone for a decent 51. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Updated at 08.45 EDT

14th over: England 79-0 (Brook 24, Malan 54). Ferguson is pretty on the mone with three dot balls followed by a tricky lifter that Brook manages to fend off towards gully for a single. Malan cuts the final ball of the over for two but it’s New Zealand’s best over for a while.

13th over: England 76-0 (Brook 23, Malan 52). I reverse-jinxed Brook into hitting out with my comment about his approach in the last over, as he cracks Jamieson through mid-on for four. A firmly pulled two ensues as the consolidation continues “It’s not strictly true that England haven’t played many 50 overs matches recently, the test team has been playing 50 overs innings for the last couple of years,” honks Mark Beadle.

12th over: England 69-0 (Brook 17, Malan 51). Another bowling change as the always-watchable Lockie Ferguson replaces Henry. But his first ball goes for four, sliced over the third slip region by Malan, who brings up an excellent half-century with a crisp legside pull for four. Brook, on the other hand, continues to deal uncharacteristically only in ones and twos. England are ticking along nicely here in a distinctly old-school way, all swift running and proper-shot boundaries Dawid Malan acknowledges the crowd after bringing up his fifty. England are going along nicely. Photograph: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Shutterstock Updated at 08.42 EDT

11th over: England 57-0 (Brook 15, Malan 41). Brook nudges Jamieson away on the legside for one before Malan gets his first pull-shot boundary, battering a short one outside off-stump across the line and in front of square on the legside.

10th over: England 50-0 (Brook 14, Malan 35). Henry continues and successfully cramps up Malan on leg stump this time with a shortish one that the batter swats fairly cluelessly at, then beats him outside off with a beauty. It’s a very good over to end the power play, yielding only the one single that enables England’s opening pair to bring up a calm, quite un-England like 50 partnership.

9th over: England 49-0 (Brook 14, Malan 34). Big Kyle Jamieson replaces Tim Southee at the river end, and is given the same treatment that was meted out to Southee, as Malan cover drives his first ball for four with gusto. Jamieson responds well, dragging his length back and beating a more uncertain Malan, pinned to his crease. Malan dabs another single to third man before Brook adds another well-run two through square leg. Updated at 08.10 EDT

8th over: England 42-0 (Brook 12, Malan 29). A better over for New Zealand: Brook drives Henry square on the offside to the long boundary for two, then glides down to third man for one more. Extras get off the mark at last, as Henry seeks to rein in Malan’s driving instincts and strays too far down leg for a wide. Brook, who hasn’t found the boundary since the first ball of the match, can’t get Henry away and is well beaten by a rare short one to round off the over.

7th over: England 37-0 (Brook 9, Malan 28). There’s not much movement in the stiflingly hot air but there’s plenty off the seam, Southee beating Malan with a cutter outside off, but the batter follows it up with a crisp cover drive for four, perhaps the pick of his shots so far. He repeats the trick when Southee again offers him too much width and is belted for four more. Malan is playing himself into form here, and preparing that nice headache for the selectors.

6th over: England 29-0 (Brook 9, Malan 20). Brook’s turn to be beaten by a gem of an outswinger from Henry, before deflecting a shorter one through square leg for a single. Malan is finding his mojo quicker than his partner though, and drives a half-tracker down the ground for four. This is good Proper 50-over Cricket, an increasingly under-cherished art, with encouragement for both teams and a pleasing balance and ambivalence about the scoreline and who’s on top

5th over: England 22-0 (Brook 8, Malan 14). That’s more like it from Malan, cracking a wider Southee delivery through backward point for four and, a couple of balls later, driving a fuller one past the bowler for another boundary. Dawid Malan hits a boundary through mid on for four. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 08.04 EDT

4th over: England 13-0 (Brook 8, Malan 5). Brook on-drives Henry for a single before Malan twice wafts frustratedly at balls slanted across him and doesn’t get anywhere near them. He’s forced to defend for much of the over – this is good, tight, accurate stuff from the experienced New Zealand opening bowlers.

3rd over: England 11-0 (Brook 7, Malan 4). This pair are running sharply between the wickets, a sign of a good instinctive understanding in an unfamiliar pairing. Which is just as well, as boundary opportunities don’t present themselves in a tight Southee over that yields only two singles.

2nd over: England 9-0 (Brook 6, Malan 3). Matt Henry opens up at the Cathedral Road end, and beats Malan outside off first up with classic corridor-of-uncertainty length. Three singles ensue, one of which – a firm cover drive from Malan – could easily have been four but for a fine Will Young stop, but Brook seems happy to leave or defensively prod at a few if necessary.

1st over: England 6-0 (Brook 5 Malan 1). Tim Southee takes the first new ball from the river end, two slips up, and … Brook is off the mark with four. Of course he is, glancing a stray one down to the fine leg for four. There’s not a lot of movement in the first three balls before the fourth jags sharply off the seam outside off. A dabbed single and a confident legside clip for one from Malan complete the over.

The players are on their way out at a scorching-looking Sofia Gardens, as the climate-apocalyptic weather continues. You’d fancy bowling second, for comfort reasons, in this heat.

“Thought I’d go early,” writes Will Juba. “Always good to make a prediction pre-warm up games, no chance of things changing, form slipping, tear away tyros excelling… To my mind we have 7 guaranteed starters, Bairstow, Root, Butler, Stokes, Woakes, Rash and Wood. Then it’s 8 in to 4 from Roy, Malan, Brook (who’s going, let’s face it), Livingston, Mo, Curran, Topley, Atkinson. Apologies to Willey but I see another 2019 on the horizon for him. If I had to go now, I’d pick: Malan

Bairstow

Root

Brook

Butler

Stokes

Ali

Woakes

Rashid

Wood

Topley Stack the batting right down to 6 (and Malan plays, he’s a monster in ODIs, people should not conflate his t20 slow starts with not being good at white ball generally). Roy misses out based on a few years of poor form – the centuries come between scores of no substance whatsoever – our 5 best bowlers on form and experience, each covering a different skill/angle/period of the game, plus a couple from Root and/or Stokes depending on conditions. My only concern is the death bowling but you can’t have it all. Others’ predictions please. *disclaimer – Roy and Livingston will start, Malan and Brook will miss out is what I suspect will actually happen.” Yeah I’m not sure about Roy – even though his immense contributions to 2019’s triumph were sometimes under-acknowledged – and Livingstone hasn’t quite fulfilled his potential in England colours, for all the destructive possibility he offers.

Those teams in full England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler † (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley. New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham † (c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

In the spiritual home of the bucket hat, a suitably-hatted Ben Stokes has a chinwag with his old skipper, Eoin Morgan, on his return to ODIs: “When I decided to step away there was a few things to consider but it’s been a while since then and as you go forward, you’re in different situations and different opportunities present themselves and you feel differently. I had conversations with Keysy [Robert Key], Motty [Matthew Mott] and Jos [Buttler], and there’s a World Cup to defend. Being involved in that 2019 period was an amazing thing to be a part of and going back and trying to defend it.”

Some team news. No Santner, Boult, Allen or Milne for New Zealand, and Bairstow and Roy will miss out for England with minor injuries. Opening in their stead is none other than Harry Brook, with Dawid Malan. And Gus Atkinson, the latest off the Surrey conveyor belt, makes his England debut Updated at 07.06 EDT

New Zealand win the toss and bowl Jos Buttler, on his 33rd birthday, tosses the coin and Tom Latham calls correctly. He’s going to have a bowl. Buttler said he’d have batted had he won the toss, so everyone’s happy. Updated at 07.03 EDT

A fair few England players are reacquainting themselves with the one-day game after a lengthy absence, including Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom are making their first ODI appearances since July last year, but the most high-profile of the returnees is of course Ben Stokes, hero of 2019, who reversed his ODI retirement for this series and the World Cup. Whether he can ever be an all-rounder again remains a doubt though, as Tanya Aldred reported from yesterday’s presser: