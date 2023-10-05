Freddie Flintoff speaks on camera for first time since Top Gear horror crash
England will take on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final for the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Despite going into the competition as title holders, captain Jos Buttler has been keen to play down his side’s chances, insisting that they have less pressure than four years ago and that India are firm favourites for the tournament. The contest will lack some of the usual fanfare of tournament openers after reports emerged there would not be an opening ceremony before the game itself, but it is likely to be an entertaining contest.
England were ranked fifth in the world in the ICC one-day international rankings ahead of the tournament, with New Zealand sixth. Buttler also faced an anxious wait to find out if Ben Stokes recovered from a hamstring issue in time to be able to play.
Follow the latest news and updates from England vs New Zealand below and get the latest match odds and tips here.
England 155-4 (28), Buttler 28, Root 47, Boult 0-38(6)
Boult is back to inject a bit of pace back into the attack, and Buttler cuts the first ball into the ground but to backward point.
It hasn’t had a huge difference on the scoring, England still just playing singles.
This pair cannot afford to take a risk as another wicket would put Buttler’s side firmly on the back foot.
Sonia Twigg5 October 2023 11:29
England 150-4 (27), Buttler 18, Root 46, Ravindra 1-47 (6)
Buttler calls for a drink and it is hot out there in Ahmedabad at this time of year.
But it doesn’t seem like he needs it, hitting Ravindra straight down the ground back over his head for a six, that was a perfect half volley, right in the slot and it has been punished!
The next one is cut away for two, Ravindra is definitely proving easier for the England batters to get away than Santner at the other end.
Sonia Twigg5 October 2023 11:25
England 139-4 (26), Buttler 7, Root 45, Santner 1-26 (7)
After a couple of dots, England have a single. It sort of feels like the game is just trickling along here.
Just another few singles from the over, Root on to 45.
Sonia Twigg5 October 2023 11:21
England 135-4 (25), Buttler 6, Root 43, Ravindra 1-36 (5)
Sachin Tendulkar was saying the changes in the rules of the game has allowed players to think differently and thinks T20 has allowed players to take more chances and back themselves.
Root had to wait but there is a boundary! A fine sweep goes for four and the Yorkshireman is into the 40s.
Sonia Twigg5 October 2023 11:18
England 128-4 (24), Buttler 5, Root 37, Santner 1-22(6)
We’re firmly into the middle overs now where spin takes over, the pace comes off and the runs just become that little bit harder to find.
Santner continues and has not been expensive or offered a lot of width to the batters so far.
Six fielders in the ring forces the batter to take a few chances, but there are still three floating around the boundary.
Sonia Twigg5 October 2023 11:16
England 125-4 (23), Buttler 4, Root 36, Ravindra 1-29 (4)
“I remember in 2011 we said we have to remember that a billion people are with us and not on top of our head,” says Sachin Tendulkar on the Sky commentary.
As Ravindra goes for two runs from the first two balls of his fourth over with Buttler just getting a feel for the surface.
Sonia Twigg5 October 2023 11:13
England 121-4 (22), Buttler 2, Root 33, Philipps 1-3 (1)
That wicket was just what England didn’t need after the early three, and this will have to be a big partnership from Buttler and Root.
I have to say five did feel slightly high for Moeen Ali, and more concerning for England to lose a wicket like that.
Ali misjudged the ball and went for a big swing but was through the shot before the ball reached him from the slightly part-time spinner in Phillips and England have lost another wicket.
Sonia Twigg5 October 2023 11:09
Wicket! Moeen Ali out for 11! England 118-4
A change in the attack with Glenn Phillips coming on to bowl, and he starts with a dot straight at the stumps.
And the second ball he has a wicket! Ali goes for a big swing and misses the slower ball which goes straight onto the stumps.
Sonia Twigg5 October 2023 11:06
England 118-3 (21), Ali 11, Root 32, Ravindra 1-25(3)
Ravindra, who got the wicket of Harry Brook is back on to bowl, he has been slightly expensive so far, and he was during the pre-tournament series in England as well.
Ali and Root just knocking the ball around for singles and looking comfortable, six singles from the over.
Sonia Twigg5 October 2023 11:03
England 112-3 (20), Root 29, Moeen 8, Neesham 0-19 (3)
Moeen Ali looks to have settled quickly and eases the ball away for one but Joe Root drives the ball away to the square point boundary for another single.
For New Zealand, Jimmy Neesham has a bit of work to do through these middle overs. His job is to keep England as quiet as possible and maybe pick up a wicket or two to keep the pressure on.
This is a good over with just three runs to come from it.
Mike Jones5 October 2023 10:59