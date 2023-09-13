Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

4th over: England 14-2 (Malan 8, Stokes 0). It’s overcast out there at the minute, which is aiding swing, and England are forced to be watchful. The tall right-armer Jamieson, moving it into Stokes, keeps him pinned back and there’s only one from the over.

3rd over: England 13-2 (Malan 7, Stokes 0). “Root needs a score here” is not a sentence we have cause to type much, but we do at the moment, and he’ll have enjoyed the crisp square cover drive for four off Boult that gets him off the mark. But Boult will have enjoyed his comeback more, bowling him when Root drives at a wideish slanting delivery and inside edges it back on to the timber. England, and Root, continue to look wobbly at the top of the order. Updated at 07.46 EDT

Wicket! Root b Boult 4, England 13-2 Boult strikes again, and Root’s lean run continues, bowled off an inside edge. Root looks to the heavens as Boult sees him off. Photograph: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Shutterstock Updated at 07.49 EDT

2nd over: England 9-1 (Malan 7, Root 0). Jamieson, who struggled in Cardiff, has the new ball from the Pavilion End, and begins by offering Malan a tasty clip off the legs, which he duly dispatches to the boundary. Jamieson tightens things up subsequently, and England have a modest nine from two.

1st over: England 3-1 (Malan 1, Root 0). Boult gives New Zealand the perfect start, seeing off Bairstow with a first-baller. England are away with a bye, clumsily conceded by a Latham fumble behind the stumps after some extravagant away-seam movement. A wide down legside greets Malan’s first ball on strike, followed by a quick single.

Wicket! Bairstow c Conway b Boult 0 Boult strikes first ball! New Zealand’s plan is bowled to and works, Bairstow flicking nonchalantly and high off his pads towards shortish square leg, where Conway takes a fine catch to his left. Oh Jonny… Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images Updated at 07.39 EDT

Out come the players …

Injury news – more back spasm woe for Jason Roy, whose position in the team has been hanging by a thread anyway, without this. New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner has a knacked knee, which is why he’s sitting this one out. Updated at 07.17 EDT

Those teams in full England: Malan, Bairstow, Root, Stokes, Buttler (wk, capt), Moeen, Livingstone, Curran, Woakes, Atkinson, Topley. New Zealand: Young, Conway, Nicholls, Mitchell, Latham (wk, capt), Phillips, Ravindra, Jamieson, Ferguson, Southee, Bolt.

New Zealand win the toss and bowl Tom Latham once again calls right and the Black Caps once again opt to chase. The left-arm medium pacer Ben Lister comes in for New Zealand joining the returning Kyle Jamieson in the attack, while England bring back Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes for Harry Brook and David Willey. The Brook-as-opener experiment is parked for today, then, with case not proven yet. “I’ve encouraged everyone to be even more positive and aggressive,” he chirps, unsurprisingly. Jos Buttler flips the nickel. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images Updated at 07.23 EDT

