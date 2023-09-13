Key events
4th over: England 14-2 (Malan 8, Stokes 0). It’s overcast out there at the minute, which is aiding swing, and England are forced to be watchful. The tall right-armer Jamieson, moving it into Stokes, keeps him pinned back and there’s only one from the over.
3rd over: England 13-2 (Malan 7, Stokes 0). “Root needs a score here” is not a sentence we have cause to type much, but we do at the moment, and he’ll have enjoyed the crisp square cover drive for four off Boult that gets him off the mark. But Boult will have enjoyed his comeback more, bowling him when Root drives at a wideish slanting delivery and inside edges it back on to the timber. England, and Root, continue to look wobbly at the top of the order.
Wicket! Root b Boult 4, England 13-2
Boult strikes again, and Root’s lean run continues, bowled off an inside edge.
2nd over: England 9-1 (Malan 7, Root 0). Jamieson, who struggled in Cardiff, has the new ball from the Pavilion End, and begins by offering Malan a tasty clip off the legs, which he duly dispatches to the boundary. Jamieson tightens things up subsequently, and England have a modest nine from two.
1st over: England 3-1 (Malan 1, Root 0). Boult gives New Zealand the perfect start, seeing off Bairstow with a first-baller. England are away with a bye, clumsily conceded by a Latham fumble behind the stumps after some extravagant away-seam movement. A wide down legside greets Malan’s first ball on strike, followed by a quick single.
Wicket! Bairstow c Conway b Boult 0
Boult strikes first ball! New Zealand’s plan is bowled to and works, Bairstow flicking nonchalantly and high off his pads towards shortish square leg, where Conway takes a fine catch to his left.
Out come the players …
Injury news – more back spasm woe for Jason Roy, whose position in the team has been hanging by a thread anyway, without this. New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner has a knacked knee, which is why he’s sitting this one out.
Those teams in full
England: Malan, Bairstow, Root, Stokes, Buttler (wk, capt), Moeen, Livingstone, Curran, Woakes, Atkinson, Topley.
New Zealand: Young, Conway, Nicholls, Mitchell, Latham (wk, capt), Phillips, Ravindra, Jamieson, Ferguson, Southee, Bolt.
New Zealand win the toss and bowl
Tom Latham once again calls right and the Black Caps once again opt to chase. The left-arm medium pacer Ben Lister comes in for New Zealand joining the returning Kyle Jamieson in the attack, while England bring back Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes for Harry Brook and David Willey. The Brook-as-opener experiment is parked for today, then, with case not proven yet.
“I’ve encouraged everyone to be even more positive and aggressive,” he chirps, unsurprisingly.
Some overdue grassroots cricket news:
Preamble
Morning everyone, and let’s hope the weather is kinder to England’s and New Zealand’s men today than it was to England’s and Sri Lanka’s women yesterday, not that last week’s vicious heatwave was particularly kind to anyone. Nonetheless, cricket was played through it and, in this series, England and New Zealand go into today’s third ODI at the Oval at one thrashing piece, hot on the heels of their two-thrashings-each T20 series. It’s dry and partly cloudy out in That London today, so here’s hoping.
England should have their tails up after responding to a lacklustre performance in Cardiff with an ultimately convincing win on the outskirts of Southampton, even if the top order’s failure to fire is a concern. However Liam Livingstone, in whom I expressed some doubt on Friday’s OBO, has since demonstrated how little I know with two wonderfully explosive innings – two of his best knocks for England – and the sometimes overlooked perennials Reece Topley and David Willey came to the party at the Rose Bowl with the ball.
English spirits have also been lifted by Jofra Archer being back in the area, turning up in the nets yesterday with Andrew Flintoff in tow for a limber-up that has sparked optimism that he might be able to play some sort of role in the World Cup.
Since Sunday New Zealand have named their provisional squad for next month’s shindig in India, including a recovering Kane Williamson and 2019 star Jimmy Neesham but not finding space for the free-hitting Finn Allen or the paceman Adam Milne. They kick off the tournament against England in Ahmedabad of course, so here we go again for dress rehearsal No 3.
Play starts at 12.30pm BST.