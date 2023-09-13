Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of England’s third ODI of the series against New Zealand.

England rallied brilliantly after a woeful start to beat New Zealand by 79 runs in a rain-affected second match to level the series 1-1 on Sunday.

Today, Joss Buttler’s side have the chance to get their noses in front ahead of the final showdown at Lord’s on Friday.

The England captain will be hoping for a stronger performance from his top order, after England were left reeling at 28-4 in the eighth over on Sunday with Trent Boult taking the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

As for their bowling attack, England have been boosted after Jofra Archer bowled an extended spell in training yesterday, keeping alive the prospect of the fast bowler traveling to next month’s Cricket World Cup as a reserve.

The 28-year-old, part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2019, has missed the entire summer because of a stress fracture in his right elbow and was not considered fit enough for a place in the provisional 15-man squad for the tournament in India.

However, with his recovery tracking in the right direction, it’s not out of the question that Archer could be picked as cover, joining the squad in India and becoming available if injuries strike during the World Cup.

Competition is tight, with all-rounder David Willey said he is ready to do the “donkey” work if it will help him secure a place in the squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup after missing out on the last edition.

The 33-year-old has been included in England’s provisional squad for the One Day International tournament, which starts on Oct. 5, but says he will be take nothing for granted until he is on the plane to India.

Willey had been in the running for England’s 2019 World Cup squad but was ditched to make way for Archer.

“I’m happy to be here now, but until you’re on that flight out there you can’t rest on your laurels,” Willey told reporters ahead of today’s match.

“It’s out of my control. It was out of my control in 2019. I’d have given my left arm to be a part of the last World Cup. Anything that happens to me in cricket now is never going to be as bad as that.”

“Call me a donkey if you want, but to take a donkey out to what could be a tough trip, you just might need a donkey,” he said.