Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

44 min “This BBC lag,” says John Roach, “is going to completely spoil the penalty shootout.”

43 min Now it’s Nigeria’s turn to attack. After a slowish start, this has been a cracking first half.

42 min “Surprised it was overturned, but that was not a penalty,” says Robert Speed. “Daly stopped her run which caused the Nigerian player to run into her back. Daly tried to buy that as she knew a sudden stop would cause the contact.” Isn’t that a legitimate tactic, in the same a forward can cut across a defender in the area? I’ll be honest, since the introduction of VAR I know less and less about the laws.

41 min Stanway’s flat, driven corner is headed away to the edge of the area, and this time James slices a right-footed volley well wide. I’d be disinclined to give her too many of those opportunities.

40 min Stanway makes an excellent in to out run, onto a fine pass from Carter, and wins another corner.

39 min Greenwood’s corner is punched away to the edge of the area, where James cushions a left-footed volley high over the bar.

38 min Hemp beats Demehin for pace on the right and moves into the area, but Demehin makes a brilliant recovery challenge. This is pulsating stuff.

37 min The corner is headed wide under pressure by Plumpte. A half chance.

36 min: Chance for Nigeria! Onumonu somehow threads a cutback towards Ajibade at the near post. She turns Carter beautifully and hammers a shot that is superbly blocked by Bright. It rebounds to the onrushing Ucheibe, and Carter makes an even better – and braver – block to deflect the ball behind for a corner. Updated at 04.08 EDT

35 min I’m not sure about that. Ajibade leaned into Daly and pushed her over. You can argue it wasn’t a foul, but it certainly wasn’t a clear and obvious error. The only explanation I can think of is that the referee gave the penalty for the attempted shirt pull outside the area, which would have been a clear and obvious error. Updated at 04.10 EDT

NO PENALTY! Hmm. Referee Borjas reviews VAR and decides no penalty. Photograph: Nigel Keene/ProSports/Shutterstock Updated at 04.10 EDT

Ah, I think I know what happened. Ajibade tried to pull Daly’s shirt outside the box, then leaned on her inside the box. I assumed the foul was given for the latter, but if it was for the attempted shirt pull, it will be overturned.

VAR check The referee’s going to the monitor! My word, I didn’t expect that.

It’s a softish penalty but I’ll be very surprised if it’s overturned. Ajibade leaned into Daly with her arm, and Daly accepted the invitation. Referee Melissa Borjas signals a penalty to England as Ayinde reacts. Photograph: Dan Peled/Reuters Updated at 04.07 EDT

PENALTY TO ENGLAND! Greenwood swings in the free-kick, Daly goes down and the referee points to the spot. Nigeria aren’t happy.

31 min James, who is starting to come into the game, draws a foul from her marker Ayinde. From which…

29 min The BBC lag (see 18 min) is exceedingly irritating.

28 min: Chance for Daly! Greenwood’s near-post corner from the right ricochets to Daly, who cracks a right-footed volley straight at Nnadozie from 10 yards. It came at an awkward height, so she did pretty well to get it on target.

27 min Carter crosses deep towards James, whose audacious hooked volley hits her shadow Ayinde and flies over the bar.

25 min Zelem and Stanway worked really well together against China. Stanway is slightly further forward today, to allow Walsh to dictate play; whether that’s a factor in England’s poor performance thus far, who knows. The formation is roughly 3-3-2-2 when England have the ball, 3-4-1-2 when they don’t. Updated at 04.00 EDT

23 min: Good save from Nnadozie! Demehin shanks an attempted clearance straight to Russo, who drills it first-time towards goal from 20 yards. Nnadozie, a fair way off line and eminently chippable, dives to her left to make a good save. Updated at 03.54 EDT

23 min Bright fires a pass into James, who is bullied off the ball by Ayinde. She’s winning that contest hands down, so far. James battles for possession with Ayinde. Photograph: Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images Updated at 04.00 EDT

22 min England haven’t got going at all. On the touchline, Sarina Wiegman looks less than grunted.

20 min I’m still reeling from that shot by Plumpte, a sweet-spotted half-volley that hit the bar even before it had left her foot!

18 min In an exceptionally annoying development, the BBC commentary in the UK is about a second ahead of the pictures, so we knew Plumpte had hit the bar even before she’d kicked the ball. Commentary slightly ahead of the play again on BBC, so Robyn is sounding like a clairvoyant — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) August 7, 2023 Updated at 03.55 EDT

16 min: Plumpte hits the bar! At the moment Nigeria are bossing the game. Greenwood makes two vital defensive headers, the second of which bounces towards the onrushing lumpte, 25 yards out. She screams a spectacular left-footed shot that crashes off the underside of the bar! Then, moments later, Plumpte reverses a right-footed shot that is dramatically saved to her right by the diving Earps. What a moment that would have been for Ashleigh Plumpte, who played so much youth internationals for England. Updated at 03.50 EDT

15 min Halimatu Ayinde is marking Lauren James, and so far has kept her very quiet. This is something James will have to get used to over the next few years.

13 min Payne’s outswinging corner is met by Alozie, whose thumping header from 12 yards is nodded away by Russo iun the six-yard box. That might have been going on.

12 min Ajibade drives a superb crossfield pass to find Kanu on the right. Her cross is blocked by Greenwood and goes behind for another corner.

10 min Payne drives a high, hanging corner that is headed down into the six-yard box and booted clear by Carter. This is a good spell for Nigeria.

9 min Another cross from Ajibade is punched behind by Earps. It was going wide anyway but she took no chances.

7 min Nigeria’s first attack is a promising one. Payne teases Bronze with a series of stepovers and finds Ajibade, whose cross is headed away by – do I even need to tell you this – Millie Bright. Payne controls the ball against Bronze. Photograph: Matt Roberts/FIFA/Getty Images Updated at 03.45 EDT

5 min The corner comes to nothing. But England will be very pleased with their start; the first five minutes have taken place almost exclusively in the Nigeria half.

4 min A strong start from England, who win the first corner on the right. Greenwood will take it…

2 min “Brilliant opener in that tweet from the Nigerian team,” says Charles Antaki. “If the England players are coming in singing Swing Low Sweet Chariot, please don’t let the FA show it.”

1 min Peep peep! Lauren James gets the game under way, with England kicking from left to right as we watch.

As the national anthems begin, here’s a reminder of the teams. England (possible 3-4-1-2) Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; James; Russo, Hemp.

Substitutes: Charles, Toone, Nobbs, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Roebuck, Robinson. Nigeria (possible 4-2-3-1) Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Kanu, Payne, Ajibade; Onumonu.

Substitutes: Oluehi, Balogun, Ogbonna, Ebi, Oshoala, Oparanozie, Monday, Ordega, Echegini, Imuran, Okoronkwo, Abiodun. Referee Melissa Borjas (Honduras). Updated at 03.44 EDT

Tonight’s winners will play Colombia or Jamaica in Sydney on Saturday, kick off 11.30am BST/WAT. Updated at 03.24 EDT

Video: A reminder of Lauren James’ outrageous performance against China (UK only) Updated at 03.34 EDT

Video: Nigeria arrive in style (UK only) Updated at 03.34 EDT

“Am up early to jinx this one,” writes Ian Copestake, “but have a good feeling in my water. I also need to see a doctor about that.” England fans show their support from the stands. Photograph: Chris Hyde/FIFA/Getty Images Updated at 03.46 EDT

After an understandably rusty performance against Haiti, the England captain Millie Bright has been increasingly majestic. She spoke to Suzanne Wrack.

In the win over China, Lauren James was a pedantic offside decision away from a hat-trick of assists and goals. Suzanne Wrack profiles a rare talent.

Anita Asante on the tactical battle

“Afternoon Rob,” writes Phil Withall. “I’m just heading to the stadium now. It’s a bit damp in Brisbane but there a lot of people heading to Brisbane Stadium. A fair smattering of Nigerian supporters. It should be a fine atmosphere.”

The Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, playing her second World Cup at the age of 22, has been one of the stars of the tournament so far. If Nigeria are to cause an upset today, she may well have to do a Musovic. Chiamaka Nnadozie Updated at 02.52 EDT

Nigeria’s team includes Ashleigh Plumptre, a former England youth international. Sarah Rendell tells her story.

Nigeria team news: Oshoala on the bench Blimey, Asisat Oshaola isn’t in the Nigeria starting XI. That can only be due to the thigh injury that has dogged her during the tournament. But as we saw against Australia, she can have a matchwinning impact from the bench. Nigeria’s plan will be to stay in the game for an hour or so and then bring her on. Ifeoma Onumonu replaces Oshoala in the only change from the 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria (possible 4-2-3-1) Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Kanu, Payne, Ajibade; Onumonu.

Substitutes: Oluehi, Balogun, Ogbonna, Ebi, Oshoala, Oparanozie, Monday, Ordega, Echegini, Imuran, Okoronkwo, Abiodun. Ifeoma Onumonu Updated at 03.44 EDT

England team news: Walsh starts As expected, the fit-again Keira Walsh replaces Katie Zelem in midfield. That’s the only change from the win over China, which suggest Sarina Wiegman will stick with the new 3-4-1-2 system. You would, wouldn’t you, after that performance. England (possible 3-4-1-2) Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; James; Russo, Hemp.

Substitutes: Charles, Toone, Nobbs, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Roebuck, Robinson. Keira Walsh Updated at 03.37 EDT

When Keira Walsh was stretchered off against Denmark, everyone feared she was the latest England star to suffer an ACL injury. Ten days later, she is available for selection.