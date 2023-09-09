Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

13th over: Sri Lanka 50-3 (Samarawickrama 13, Perera 5) Glenn keeps it tight, going for just three singles. The third one brings up SL’s fifty, off 78 balls. Old-school!

12th over: Sri Lanka 47-3 (Samarawickrama 11, Perera 4) Kate Cross is one of those sportspeople who look as if they just love hard work, which is lucky as Heather Knight is giving her a sixth over on the trot in the heat. It doesn’t go as well as the other five, with a couple of freebies on the pads of these two left-handers. Perera gets going with a deft glance for four off the back foot. Samarawickrama has to settle for three as her more orthodox clip elicits a fine save on the boundary from Maia Bouchier.

11th over: Sri Lanka 40-3 (Samarawickrama 8, Perera 0) After a tough week, everything is suddenly going right for England.

Wicket! Gunaratne LBW b Glenn 9 (SL 40-3) Another one! Heather Knight turns to spin and it has an instant impact, although this ball doesn’t actually turn. It goes straight on, Gunaratne misses as she tries to work it to leg, and it’s a very plumb plumb.

Powerplay ends: England on top 10th over: Sri Lanka 37-2 (Samarawickrama 5, Gunaratne 9) Cross continues and there’a a raucous appeal for caught behind against the right-handed Gunaratne, but it’s all from behind the stumps – Cross herself isn’t interested, perhaps feeling that the ball flicked the pad. Gunaratne bounces back with an on-drive for four, but the Powerplay ends with England in charge, thanks to Gaur’s star quality and Cross’s steadiness.

9th over: Sri Lanka 31-2 (Samarawickrama 5, Gunaratne 3) Knight still hasn’t made a bowling change, for obvious reasons. Gaur, still finding that swing, beats Samarawickrama outside off, then beats her again. This is like when Jofra Archer first appeared for the men’s team in 2019: a new recruit who turns into an instant senior player. You just hope she has better luck with injuries.

8th over: Sri Lanka 30-2 (Samarawickrama 5, Gunaratne 2) The headlines belong to Gaur, but Cross has played a lovely tune on second fiddle: four overs now, one maiden, none for eight.

7th over: Sri Lanka 27-2 (Samarawickrama 3, Gunaratne 1) The player of the match so far is Mahika Gaur, and she’s 17. Updated at 06.35 EDT

Wicket! Sanjeewani b Gaur 5 (SL 25-2) Who needs fielders? She’s done it again! Gaur goes full to the right-handed Sanjeewani, giving the ball plenty of time to swing. It accepts the invitation, curving in late and uprooting middle stump. On her England ODI debut, Mahika Gaur has two for 21.

6th over: Sri Lanka 22-1 (Sanjeewani 5, Samarawickrama 0) Cross, running in hard in the heat, backs up Gaur’s good work with a maiden to Sanjeewani, who has now faced 19 balls. England on top. Note to younger readers: this is what men’s ODIs were like until the mid-Nineties, when one nation made them a lot more exciting by teeing off from the start. That nation was Sri Lanka.

5th over: Sri Lanka 22-1 (Sanjeewani 5, Samarawickrama 0) Before the wicket Sanjeewani finally got off the mark with a straight drive off Gaur. Now she finds herself cast as the senior partner.

WICKET! Atapaththu b Gaur 10 (SL 22-1) The breakthrough! Mahika Gaur’s first ODI wicket for England is the one they most wanted. Gaur produces that swing again, pitching off, hitting off, and the left-handed Atapaththu defends as if it’s heading for middle, which it was when it set off. That is top-class bowling.

4th over: Sri Lanka 16-0 (Sanjeewani 0, Atapaththu 10) Cross’s second over is much like Gaur’s: several good balls and one bad one, which Atapaththu is good enough to despatch. It’s full and just wide enough to allow her to throw her hands through it and pierce the cover ring. England, as usual, need to get her out.

3rd over: Sri Lanka 12-0 (Sanjeewani 0, Atapaththu 6) After beating the right-handed Sanjeewani in her first over, Gaur beats the left-handed Atapaththu in her second, with another jaffa. But then she gets it wrong with an attempted yorker and Atapaththu takes it on the full, clobbering it away for four. Gaur, undaunted, has an LBW appeal against Sanjeewani. The line is impeccable but the length isn’t full enough to threaten the stumps. Updated at 06.14 EDT

2nd over: Sri Lanka 6-0 (Sanjeewani 0, Atapaththu 1) The other new-ball bowler is Kate Cross, 14 years Gaur’s senior but also looking to nail down a regular place after often being on the bench. She too finds movement, rather too much to take the edge as Sanjeewani wafts outside off. Before that, Atapaththu picked up the first run off the bat with a tuck to square leg.

1st over: Sri Lanka 5-0 (Sanjeewani 0, Atapaththu 0) Gaur brings swing as well as height. It backfires on her as an early wide swings further after passing the pads, eludes Amy Jones and trickles away to the rope, but later in the over there’s a beauty, pitching on off, lifting and straightening, beating Sanjeewani’s prod and sailing over the stumps. Updated at 06.06 EDT

The players are out there, their kits as blue as the northern sky. Atapaththu and Sanjeewani exchange several dozen fist bumps while the giant Mahika Gaur marks out her run. She’s 6ft 3, she’s 17, and she’s got plenty of international experience already after playing for UAE. Updated at 06.02 EDT

Teams in full Sri Lanka 1 Vishmi Gunaratne, 2 Chamari Atapaththu (capt), 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Hasini Perera, 5 Nilakshi de Silva, 6 Kavisha Dilhari, 7 Anushka Sanjeewani (wkt), 8 Inoka Ranaweera, 9 Oshadi Ranasinghe, 10 Udeshika Prabodhani, 11 Achini Kulasuriya. England 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Emma Lamb, 3 Heather Knight (capt), 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Alice Capsey, 6 Maia Bouchier, 7 Amy Jones (wkt), 8 Sarah Glenn, 9 Kate Cross, 10 Lauren Filer, 11 Mahika Gaur.

Teams in brief: two changes for SL Chamari Atapahthu, who in my limited experience always sounds as if she’s planning to have a party, is more than happy to bat first, saying the conditions are “really good for batting”. But she shows some steel too, leaving out two members of the history-making XI from the other night. Sugandika Kumari and Inoshi Fernando give way to Oshadi Ranasinghe and Achini Kulasuriya.

Teams in brief: three debutants for England Knight confirms that Nat Sciver-Brunt is back, but playing only as a batter. England have three players taking part in their first ODI – Maia Bouchier, Lauren Filer and Mahika Gaur.

Toss: England opt to bowl first Chamari Atapaththu says heads but the coin says tails, so Heather Knight wins the toss. She chooses to chase, feeling that it’s a good wicket and if there’s anything in it for the bowlers, that will be early on.

The heatwave continues. The sun is blazing down, even in Durham.