19th over: Sri Lanka 80-6 (Perera 16, Ranasinghe 1) Sri Lanka has lost 3/6 in the last five overs, just when they were building a little bit in the middle overs. Not to be.

WICKET! Sanjeewani b Davidson-Richards 0 (4) Sri Lanka 79-6 The collapse is on now. ADR bangs it in with a bit of cross-seam and the right-hander deflects it onto her stumps via an inside edge. Not a pretty dismissal.

18th over: Sri Lanka 78-5 (Perera 15, Sanjeewani 0) Appreciate selection is never easy for spinners but Charlie Dean should be in pretty much every England XI.

WICKET! Dilhari c&b Dean 0 (6) Sri Lanka 78-5 Classy from Dean. She had Dilhari dropped by Knight at slip two balls before but did it herself with plenty of dip and a miscue to the spinner in her follow-through.

17th over: Sri Lanka 77-4 (Perera 15, Dilhari 0) ADR completes her successful over after drinks. Excellent in her return to the England side so far, 1/14 from four. Here’s the marriage proposal, by the way. Updated at 09.18 EDT

And with that wicket, drinks are on the field

WICKET! Karunaratne c Glenn b Davidson-Richards 8 (22) Sri Lanka 76-4 The squeeze has been on and England get their reward! It’s another quick bumper from ADR, taken on by Karunaratne, but off the top edge to Glenn at fine leg.

16th over: Sri Lanka 75-3 (Perera 14, Karunaratne 8) Maiden from Dean to Karunaratne but forget about that, there’s a marriage proposal between overs! Steve Finn is on hand to broadcast the event in the crowd – wholesome telly, tears all around. Why didn’t I think of popping the question at Wantage Rd?

15th over: Sri Lanka 75-3 (Perera 14, Karunaratne 8) Oooh, coat of varnish stuff from Davidson-Richards to Perera, playing the wrong line. Followed by a sharp bumper – she’s quicker than people give her credit for, ADR. Top over; one off.

14th over: Sri Lanka 74-3 (Perera 14, Karunaratne 7) This pair have got to start hitting those sweepers when Dean is bowling. They do a couple of times here

13th over: Sri Lanka 71-3 (Perera 12, Karunaratne 6) The question for Sri Lanka is whether they can use these middle overs to consolidate and accumulate. If they can, the 240 that Atapattu spoke about at the toss is possible. Four risk-free runs of ADR here helps. Ohh, looks like the rain is back but they’re staying on the field.

12th over: Sri Lanka 67-3 (Perera 9, Karunaratne 5) After a wicket maiden to begin, Dean finds the lunging outside edge of Karunaratne, running away for four to get her off the mark. She’s often found herself out of England’s best XI but there’s no doubt Dean is their best off-breaker, needed even more with Ecclestone injured.

11th over: Sri Lanka 61-3 (Perera 8, Karunaratne 0) A double change at the bowling crease, Davidson-Richards turned to her for handy medium pacers. She’s of added value in this series with Sciver not bowling due to a knee complaint. More strokeplay to welcome a new bowler though, Perera smoking two boundaries in the over, either side of point, to get into the game herself. They need a partnership.

10th over: Sri Lanka 53-3 (Perera 0, Karunaratne 0) Handy run rate throughout the first ten overs with the field up but losing Atapattu they’re in a bit of a hole now.

WICKET! Atapattu lbw b Dean 34 (34) Sri Lanka 53-3 Yep, that’s hitting leg stump two things up, carrying on with the arm. Beautifully bowled throughout Dean’s first over, earning the biggest wicket out there.

IS ATAPATTU LBW? The finger goes up; Dean gets it going on with the arm to Sri Lanka’s superstar in her first over. But Atapattu has sent it upstairs…

9th over: Sri Lanka 53-2 (Atapattu 34, Perera 0) Cross has sent down a couple of really good overs to Atapattu from round the wicket, so the left-hander responds with a lofted drive over long-on for four. Ohh, and goes even better to finish, with a flicked SIX over midwicket. Atapattu is in and she believes. 11 off the over.

8th over: Sri Lanka 42-2 (Atapattu 23, Perera 0) Filer starts her stoush with Perera, once again working her over following a short ball with a tempter – excellent over.

WICKET! Samarawickrama c Jones b Filer 6 (13) Sri Lanka 41-2 Great set up from Filer, following the bouncer with something pitched up to tempt Samarawickrama and it works a treat, edging on the angle through to Jones.

7th over: Sri Lanka 40-1 (Atapattu 23, Samarawickrama 6) Lovely from Cross to start, beating Samarawickrama from round the wicket with one that hoops away a treat. Ooooh, and she finishes with an even better delivery to Atapattu but the result the same with the beat beaten rather than the edge kissed. One off the over.

6th over: Sri Lanka 39-1 (Atapattu 23, Samarawickrama 5) Good questions from Filer to Atapattu early in the over, beating the bat with extra bounce when trying to cut. A short ball comes later in the over but isn’t on target down the legside. A correction is made, into that channel back of a length, and the Sri Lankan captain is nearly playing a missing but withdraws the bat at the last moment. Much better from England’s quickest. Class from Samarawickrama to finish, off the mark with a lavish punch from the balls of her feet, skipping away behind point for four.

5th over: Sri Lanka 32-1 (Atapattu 23, Samarawickrama 0) A boundary and a single for Atapattu, the four another ball slammed through cover. Beautiful batting.

4th over: Sri Lanka 27-1 (Atapattu 18, Samarawickrama 0) Just the single from Filer’s second over, the wicket slowing Sri Lanka. Samarawickrama gets a couple of balls to end the over and leaves both with flare. Steve Finn compares it to Lara.

WICKET! Gunaratne c Jones b Cross 8 (6) Sri Lanka 26-1 How frustrating for Sri Lanka. Two more booming boundaries through cover for Atapattu in the over, but given one chance to bowl at the right-handed Gunaratne before the over is complete, Cross finds her edge in the channel outside off stump 3rd over: Sri Lanka 26-1 (Atapattu 17)

2nd over: Sri Lanka 17-0 (Atapattu 8, Gunaratne 8) Before the review, the first ball from Filer to Gunaratne was carved away for four… lovely shot. By the end of the over, Filer is banging it in shorter at 74mph, the length where she found plenty of pace and two wickets in two balls on Saturday. But Gunaratne picks the right ball to go away, the final of the over, driven away through covers for four. Top start!

NOT OUT! Not one of Heather’s finest call to use DRS there. More to the point, it takes some guts to challenge a decision made by Anna Harris – the best going.

England review for a catch down the legside. Filer’s second ball to Gunaratne.

1st over: Sri Lanka 9-0 (Atapattu 8, Gunaratne 0) Ooh, Cross nearly slips one between bat and pad to begin but a thick inside edge runs away for four instead. Far more convincing from Atapattu later in the over, crunching a cover drive right out the middle of the bat to the rope again. Sri Lanka’s superstar captain is away. Nice finish from Cross though, beating her outside the off stump, angling away.

The players are on the field! 30 minutes after the scheduled start but better late than never with rain about at Northampton. Kate Cross to bowl the first over. The England players in a huddle. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 08.12 EDT

The teams as named… England: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Amy Jones (wk), Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer Maia Bouchier, the third player who made her England ODI on Saturday, is given a promotion in Emma Lamb’s absence, opening as she did in the T20s last week. Sri Lanka Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Kawya Kavindi

Really happy for Alice Davidson-Richards. One of the really good people in cricket, brought into the squad and team on the back of a ton in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy a few days ago. I interviewed ADR on The Final Word pod in July about the advocacy work she’s been doing for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Charlie Dagnall isn’t thrilled that they’ve rested Mahika Gaur. As he points out, she only bowled 6.2 overs and that was three days ago. Anyway, it opens the door for classy off-spinner Charlie Dean, who returns to the England XI.

Atapattu says Sri Lanka would’ve bowled first. Says 240 would be a good score.

Heather Knight has won the toss, England are bowling Mahika Gaur has been rested, Alice Davidson-Richards into the XI. England captain Heather Knight guessed correctly. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Updated at 08.11 EDT

Emma Lamb is missing with a back spasm. And Danni Gibson will miss the rest of the series with what the ECB are describing as a ‘minor’ side strain. Full teams in a sec.

Sky reporting it’ll be a 1pm start. So, that’ll be a toss at 12:30pm.

A nice clip from Saturday. Generation Next has arrived.

Delayed toss confirmed. Nick Knight says on Sky that there hasn’t been loads of rain but the covers are still on. Oh, and there’s more rain scheduled for later. Urgh.