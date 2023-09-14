Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

10th over: England 72-2 (Bouchier 24, Sciver-Brunt 35) Athapaththu’s second over is more miserly, just five off it, tip and run.

9th over: England 67-2 (Bouchier 21, Sciver-Brunt 33) So NSB is in the mood – to Ranasinghe’s first ball she cuts for four through backward point. To her last she sweeps to square leg where the fielder enact some kind of ineffective modern dance and the ball zips over the rope. She’s also somehow hurt her foot and is hobbling about. An email! Hello Kevin Wilson: “Good to see Bess Heath play. She kept well in the Hundred (as did Rhianna Southby) and Jones could do with a bit more pressure and rivalry for the gloves (since Beaumont and LWH aren’t keeping options). Jones is likely to be safe though as Heath and Southby seem much more like 7-8s with the bat rather than a middle order batter.” I believe Jones will keep the gloves today, but I’ve heard good things about Heath too.

8th over: England 57-2 (Bouchier 20, Sciver-Brunt 23) Huge apologies, someone knocked on the door with a delivery. But NSB thwacked two fours and a six from Ranaweera.

7th over: England 41-2 (Bouchier 18, Sciver-Brunt 9) Spin! Athapaththu, sunglasses, steps to the crease. Five wides are not appreciated, but England are able to milk 8 more.

6th over: England 28-2 (Bouchier 18, Sciver-Brunt 2) Kulasuriya not proving easy to milk. A single from a misfield from the final over of the power play.

5th over: England 27-2 (Bouchier 18, Sciver-Brunt 1) Two useful breakthroughs by Sri Lanka, and they haven’t even engaged England’s achilles heel yet. Two crowd-pleasing boundaries for Bouchier, one through the covers, one up and away down the ground.

WICKET! Capsey b Prabodhani 6 (England 18-2) An immobile Capsey is stuck in the crease as the ball zips in and dismantles her stumps. Oh dear Alice. Photograph: Matt West/Shutterstock Updated at 11.04 EDT

4th over: England 18-1 (Bouchier 10, Capsey 6) A power move by Capsey who eyes up Kulasuriya, leans and sends the ball firing past mid-off.

3rd over: England 11-1 (Bouchier 9, Capsey 0) Just one scoring stroke but it is a six as Bouchier picks up Prabodhani and lops her, eggsovereasy, into next week (or over the midwicket boundary).

2nd over: England 5-1 (Bouchier 3, Capsey 0) A wicket maiden for Perera including the huge wicket of Beaumont. Capsey sees out four dot balls.

WICKET! Beaumont c Perera b Kulasuriya 2 (England 5-1) Beaumont goes for the advancing slog – looks ugly in hindsight – and instead edges the ball to slip where Perera is waiting.

England innings 1st over: England 5-0 (Beaumont 2, Bouchier 3) Prabodhani has the ball and nearly breaks through straight away – as Beaumont fires the ball to deep-midwicket where the waiting fielder lets it slip.

We’re on ! Lots of loud tunes (apologies for not being able to identify them). Bouchier skips out to the middle, Beaumont strides.

Some admin: Power play of six overs, one bowler can bowl seven overs, the rest six. Fifteen minutes between innings.

Start time: 340 Ten minutes to go till we get some action.

Sri Lanka XI Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera Imesha Dulani replaces Vishmi Gunaratne.

England XI England: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur. No Emma Lamb (back spasm) and no Heather Knight (illness). Kate Cross rests and Mahika Gaur is brought back. Updated at 10.29 EDT

Sri Lanka win the toss and will bowl! A smiling Chamari Athapaththu says: “The conditions are good for the bowlers so we’re going to have a bowl. I think the shortened game will suit us.” NSB will lead in Knight’s absence, she would have bowled too. Confirmation that Bess Heath will make her ODI debut: “she’s a really exciting player.” Updated at 10.30 EDT

31 overs to be played – Toss at 3.10 Heather Knight is ill and has gone back to the team hotel, so 100-cap Nat will captain the side in her absence.

A 100th cap for Nat Sciver-Brunt The weather has relented enough for Nat SB to be presented with a 100th ODI cap on the outfield – so hopefully they think the game will start. And, Raf reports, that Bess Heath has been presented with a debut cap by Sarah Glenn.

More from Raf at Grace Road, where the covers are slowly being peeled off: “Those at the ground are currently being treated to a video of Heather Knight talking about “The Games That Made Me”, starting with the good old 150 for England back in the 2013 Ashes”.”

Our woman on the ground has mixed news. It is not raining CURRENTLY, but the air is still very damp so they are struggling to get it to dry out.

The cameras cut briefly to Leicester, where lots of school-children are jumping up and down, in the rain. Back to Sky’s documentary on what makes a leader. Unfortunately, Toto Wolff thinks you need a certain genetic disposition. Joking aside, this is true – right? When I think of the kids at school and people I’ve known, the natural leaders were clear straight away. Updated at 09.28 EDT

A little bit of reading while we wait. The player of the series in the T20 matches was the irrepressible Chamari Athapaththu. Here she is talking to the Cricket Monthly about Sanath Jayasuriya – but it also reveal some snippets about her own life. Shining light: Chamari Athapaththu. Photograph: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock

Pitch inspection 215pm Fifty/fifty whether we get any play I’d say. Here is the Met office opinion: Largely cloudy to start Thursday as rain spreads in from the north and west during the early hours. Outbreaks of rain persisting on and off during the day in the north but some brightness likely for much of the region. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

With no news from the ground, other than rian, time to make a quick sandwich. Back shortly.

And drains away… the drizzle has restarted.

Pitch inspection 1.15pm Optimism builds…

Things are looking up We have news. Raf reports that the mops and buckets are outs and some of the covers are being pulled off.

Although this is the last international of the summer, there is still plenty of life left in the RHF trophy. A crucial round of games on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see if any England players turn up. This is a very helpful summary of where we are: Blaze could definitely do with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Tammy Beaumont because, as the graphic explains, if Vipers win they will probably go top with NRR. Finishing first is a huge advantage as it confers an automatic progression to the final on September 24 – second and third must battle it out in a play off.

We get a close up of the covers. They are beige, shiny and damp. A patient spectator sits under a pink umbrella. There could be a long wait. Eight minutes past five is our cut off for a 20-over game. Should we get any play, this would be Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 100th ODI. Some highlights here of one of England’s greatest of all.

Start delayed – rain ‘Fraid so folks. I’ve spoken to Raf who is at the ground in her cagoule. She isn’t overwhelming us with her optimism: The forecast is bad until late afternoon, and the rain is steady. Grey skies and mist all around at the moment. Play seems unlikely – we’d have to get in 20 overs a side to constitute a match. Updated at 07.14 EDT

