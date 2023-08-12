Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

79 min: Sam Warburton on comms correctly points out what England have got right in the closing stages: scrum, high-ball and maul. Basic stuff, but it’s been enough to turn around a scrappy game.

77 min: Another Wales drop, scrum in midfield. This has barely been international standard rugby but at least it’s been entertaining. Somehow from being down to 12, England can pull this off.

Penalty converted and Wales down to 14! England 19-17 Wales (Ford 76) That goes through and there’s another yellow card, this one for Adam Beard. Both sides will end the match with 14 on the field.

75 min: Marchant almost has a try and England work it from left to right and the Stade Francais man gets his hands on a cross kick. He doesn’t control the ball, but Ford will have a chance to kick a penalty.

73 min: The Twickenham crowd raise the volume as Liam Williams drops a kick to give England a scrum midway in the Wales half. Chance to sneak something?

Red card for Farrell! The confirmation comes that the England’s captain card has been upgraded, the only silver lining is that the home side are back up to 14 on the field. England’s Owen Farrell is held back from Wales’ Dan Biggar. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Updated at 14.22 EDT

Try for England! England 16-17 Wales (Itoje 68) Well, well, well. Where did that come from? The simplistic answer is a good restart, a lineout in Wales 22 and a decent catch and drive. England’s lock Maro Itoje scores. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 14.27 EDT

Try for Wales! England 9-17 Wales (Tomos Williams 65) Bad to worse. Biggar sells a brilliant dummy in midfield and Tomos Williams exploits the acres of space left being England’s lack of discipline to run in from 35 out. Biggar converts. Wales’ Tomos Williams scores a try. Photograph: David Davies/PA Updated at 14.19 EDT

Farrell sees yellow! (64 min) That is appalling from England’s captain. Shoulder to head on Taine Basham and this could be upgraded to a red. Brainless, brainless stuff. Farrell’s left his team down to 12 and this could result in a ban that goes into the World Cup if he is cited. Referee Nika Amashukeli awards a yellow card to Owen Farrell of England after a high tackle on Taine Basham. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images Updated at 14.18 EDT

63 min: Liam Williams has been the best player on the pitch. Wonderful footwork near his own line opens up the space and Wales almost make a telling break, but then they knock on.

62 min: Billy Vunipola goes off for Jack Willis.

Steward sees yellow, England down to 13 and penalty try to Wales! England 9-10 Wales Williams adjudged not to have got the ball down but Steward’s infringement results in a yellow and a six-point penalty. England facing a challenging period, down to 13.

Try for Wales? There is a lot going on here. Josh Adams is taken in the air by Freddie Steward from Biggar’s cross kick just yards out from the England line, but Liam Williams picks up the ball and goes over. Big TMO conference going on.

Yellow card for England! (Genge 58) The referee runs out of patience with scrum and Genge is sent to the sideline.

58 min: Rinse and repeat on the handling errors. Now George Ford on. Shakeup in backs for England as the Sale man goes to fly-half.

57 min: Nothing interesting is happening. A couple more handling errors and drawn out scrum. Dan Cole is on.

54 min: Wales lose another lineout, Reffell comes back on and Ellis Genge makes his way on as a replacement.

53 min: Ollie Lawrence finds a gap and England finally put together a few phases in the Welsh 22. Then, predictably, they run out of ideas. Liam Williams turns it over.

51 min: Biggar’s first job after coming on for Owen Williams is to send a kick into touch after getting the better of a scrum. He fails, which sums this game up.

50 min: A few more Wales changes, Kemsley Mathias, Dillon Lewis, Christ Tshiunza and Dan Biggar are all on.

47 min: England pick off another Wales lineout, this one very deep in the visitors’ 22, but then hand over the advantage by playing the ball on the floor. Worryingly Plumtree looks to have hurt himself, he is carrying his arm. Taine Basham is the next man up.

Penalty converted! England 9-3 Wales (Owen Williams 45) Through off the post. Wales are on the board. Owen Williams of Wales kicks the penalty. Photograph: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK/Shutterstock Updated at 14.00 EDT

44 min: Wales restart well and make some decent territory but knock on. England make a mess of the scrum and Wales will try to get on the board with a penalty.

Penalty converted! England 9-0 Wales (Farrell 41) Farrell’s longest kick of the day is on the money. Owen Farrell of England converts their kick after being awarded a penalty. Photograph: Steve Bardens/RFU/The RFU Collection/Getty Images Updated at 13.50 EDT

Yellow card for Wales! (Tommy Reffell 41) Looks harsh, but the card is out for persistent infringements more than anything.

Second half kicks off! Farrell sends it deep and Arundell is back on. No other changes.

That is a damning stat, most phases of play in any attack in the first half was eight. It can only get better, right?

I’ve had three emails, one describes the on-field product as ‘soporific’, the next asks when England last scored a try and the other estimates we’ve had three minutes of action in that opening 40 minutes. Fair to say, that was pretty bad.

Half-time: England 6-0 Wales A generous description would be solid from England, an accurate one would be a first half lacking in imagination. Snore fest. Maro Itoje of England wins the lineout. Photograph: Dan Mullan/RFU/The RFU Collection/Getty Images Updated at 13.27 EDT

Penalty converted! England 6-0 Wales (Farrell 40+2) Easy from right infront of the posts.

40+1 min: England have an advantage for a tackle off the ball. Farrell opts to kick the penalty.

40 min: England go for the lineout, but can’t get a shove from the catch and drive. We’re into overtime.