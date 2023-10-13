Maguire: “Becks called me” to help with fan abuse
England football team are back in action for rare international friendly when they take on Australia at Wembley this evening. It is their first game since being confirmed as co-hosts of Euro 2028 and Gareth Southgate will use the opportunity to warm-up up his squad ahead of for next week’s more crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.
Southgate will look to use this fixture as an opportunity to try out new partnerships and welcome a few less-familiar faces onto the international stage. Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah are the two uncapped players in the Three Lions’ squad, but a further nine players have won fewer than 10 caps apiece.
Australia reached the round of 16 at the Fifa World Cup before losing to eventual winners Argentina, but they have only won once in four matches since then.
“This will be a good challenge for us as Australia performed well at the World Cup despite against having four tough opponents,” said Southgate, “I imagine there will be a strong Aussie contingent in London for both games. We all know the sporting rivalry between our two countries and that alone will add an extra edge.”
30 mins: Chance! England should be one up. Jack Grealish offloads the ball to James Maddison who threads it through the Australian defence with perfection.
Ollie Watkins is the willing runner. He collects the ball and shifts it around Mat Ryan. There’s an open goal ahead of him and Watkins turns the ball towards goal only for his slowly rolling shot to get cleared off the line!
Mike Jones13 October 2023 20:18
27 mins: Fikayo Tomori clears a throw in from inside the box and nods the ball behind for a corner. Martin Boyle swings the set piece into the middle but the first ball is dealt with well.
Australia recycle the loose ball and Lewis Dunk’s header is knocked down to Craig Goodwin. He takes a snapshot and just lifts the effort over the top!
Mike Jones13 October 2023 20:16
24 mins: Oh wow. Levi Colwill slips the ball down the line to Jack Grealish who works it forward for James Maddison cutting across from a central position.
Maddison takes control of the ball, nips into the box then totally miscues his shot and spoons the ball out of play.
Mike Jones13 October 2023 20:13
21 mins: Close! Australia look the more likely team to score here. Martin Boyle brings the ball down the right channel and flicks a lovely cross into the box.
Mitchell Duke meets the ball on the volley and smokes his effort just wide of the far post!
Mike Jones13 October 2023 20:09
18 mins: Kye Rowles takes a knock an needs a bit of treatment for the left side of his face. Australia are down to 10-men for the time being as the defender gets a lot of strapping taped around his head.
England press their advantage but can’t find a way through. Jack Grealish is dispossessed inside the box by Harry Souttar who clears his lines.
Mike Jones13 October 2023 20:06
15 mins: The rain is pouring down at Wembley adding an extra dimension to the game with the ball skipping across the turf. Trent Alexander-Arnold brings the ball into midfield and slips a forward pass through the lines.
Ollie Watkins chases after it but Mat Ryan is quickly off his line to get to the loose ball first.
Mike Jones13 October 2023 20:04
12 mins: Save! England are slow to close down the ball inside their own final third as Australia come forward down the left wing. The ball is given to Keanu Baccus who blazes a shot at goal from a long way out.
He hits it well and forces Sam Johnstone into a leaping stop to his left, the goalkeeper palming the ball wide of the goal.
Mike Jones13 October 2023 20:01
9 mins: Ollie Watkins will be disappointed about that missed chance. He had a great opportunity to send England in front but couldm’t shift his feet in time.
Trying to oust Harry Kane as striker is a difficult task and he needs to be taking those chances.
Mike Jones13 October 2023 19:59
6 mins: England look to be slowly building themselves into the game as this new look line-up attempts to gel with each other.
Close! Jarrod Bowen and Conor Gallagher combine brilliantly on the right wing to slip Gallagher into the box. He passes it across the six-yard box where James Maddison lunges for the ball.
He misses it and the loose ball skips through Ollie Watkins’ legs before Australia scramble it away.
Mike Jones13 October 2023 19:56
3 mins: Australia collect the ball and work it over to the right side of the pitch where they win a couple of throw ins. The second is sent into the box but is dealt with by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
England are on the back foot here.
Mike Jones13 October 2023 19:51