Jos Buttler updates press conference on Ben Stokes fitness
England will be looking to show that their opening-day defeat against New Zealand has not affected their morale when they take on Bangladesh today in the Cricket World Cup in Dharamshala.
The defending champions were utterly humbled by the Kiwis in a nine-wicket defeat that left viewers stunned, and even more problematically, dealt a significant blow to the side’s net run rate.
The Himalayan foothills provide a stunning backdrop to the occasion, but all the pre-match discussions have centred around the nature of the pitch. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the clash, Jos Buttler described the pitch as “poor”, claiming it was different to the one used when he played at the same ground during the IPL.
The pitch was also a cause for concern when Afghanistan played against Bangladesh there, as Mujeeb Ur Rahman jarred his knee in the sandy turf diving for a ball, and head coach and former England batter Jonathan Trott said players were “unsure” over their footing.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below and get the latest match odds and tips here:
Bangladesh 17-2 (3) Das 14, Shakib 1, Woakes 0-15 (2) need 348 runs to win
Woakes back into the attack after going for 12 in the first over.
Two from the fist two balls here so a bit tighter from the England all-rounder who is usually so reliable when it comes to line and length.
England have gone attacking and want to get this wrapped up early, an inside edge is almost played back onto the stumps and just three off the over.
Sonia Twigg10 October 2023 10:45
Bangladesh 14-2 (2) Das 13, Al Hasan 0, Topley 2-2 (1) need 351 to win
This is an important partnership for Bangladesh, but Topley is on a hat-trick against Shakib Al Hasan, he bowls it down leg and it strikes the batter on the pad.
Sonia Twigg10 October 2023 10:40
Wicket! Shanto ct Livingstone b Topley – Bangladesh 14-2
Shanto goes first ball! Topley has two in two!
Shanto played the ball straight to Livingstone at backwards point
Sonia Twigg10 October 2023 10:39
Wicket! Tanzid out for 1. b Topley, ct Bairstow Bangladesh 14-1
That was just what England wanted after that first over, Tanzid just fended the ball from Topley straight to Bairstow at second slip and Buttler’s side have the breakthrough.
Sonia Twigg10 October 2023 10:37
Bangladesh 12-0 (1) Das 12, Tanzid 0, Woakes 0-12 (1) need 353 runs to win
Chris Woakes will bowl the first over of Bangladesh’s innings… and the first ball is just defended by Das.
It has not been a good start, two dot balls and then three consecutive boundaries for Das, Woakes struggled in the first match as well, when his first over went for 10 but this has been more expensive.
Sonia Twigg10 October 2023 10:33
England set Bangladesh 365 runs to win
Bangladesh are striding out to the middle to start their reply
Sonia Twigg10 October 2023 10:27
England set Bangladesh 365 to win
England will be looking to get their bowling innings off to a solid start, they took an early wicket against New Zealand in the opening match – but it proved to be the only one as the Kiwis stormed to a nine-wicket victory.
It is still early in the tournament to say this is a must-win, but with India, Australia and Pakistan still to play, England cannot afford to slip up for a second time.
Sonia Twigg10 October 2023 10:23
England set Bangladesh 365 to win
Here are some photos from the first innings:
Sonia Twigg10 October 2023 10:12
England set Bangladesh 365 to win
Dawid Malan: “It was really nice wicket, got a little bit slower as it went on. thankfully me and Jonny got us off to a good start.
“I think when it swings any wicket was a challenge, but I felt like it was skidding on a little bit more and as the game on it went a little bit slower, so hopefully an hour or two more in the sun and it will slow down a little bit more.
“I found hard length, I felt I had to make a move and go across the line so I think if we can keep the stumps in play we will be able to bowl them out.”
Sonia Twigg10 October 2023 10:03
England set Bangladesh 365 to win
England might be feeling a little bit disappointed with that after the platform that was set at the start of the innings by Joe Root, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow.
Malan scored a stunning 140 runs, Root 82 and Bairstow 52, but after that the batting tailed off significantly, and yet again (similar to the New Zealand game) a number of batters managed to get themselves in and make starts without really putting the pressure back on the bowlers.
Bangladesh bowled well to drag it back and take six wickets for just 66 runs in the final 10 overs of the innings, but England will have wanted more given the start.
Sonia Twigg10 October 2023 10:01