Jos Buttler updates press conference on Ben Stokes fitness

England will be looking to show that their opening-day defeat against New Zealand has not affected their morale when they take on Bangladesh today in the Cricket World Cup in Dharamshala.

The defending champions were utterly humbled by the Kiwis in a nine-wicket defeat that left viewers stunned, and even more problematically, dealt a significant blow to the side’s net run rate.

The Himalayan foothills provide a stunning backdrop to the occasion, but all the pre-match discussions have centred around the nature of the pitch. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the clash, Jos Buttler described the pitch as “poor”, claiming it was different to the one used when he played at the same ground during the IPL.

The pitch was also a cause for concern when Afghanistan played against Bangladesh there, as Mujeeb Ur Rahman jarred his knee in the sandy turf diving for a ball, and head coach and former England batter Jonathan Trott said players were “unsure” over their footing.

