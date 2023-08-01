England target a place in the Women’s World Cup knock-out stages in their Group D decider against China.

The Lionesses have won both games so far against Haiti and Denmark, but Sarina Wiegman’s side have not had it their own way so far, grinding out a pair of 1-0 victories. The loss of Keira Walsh to injury is a blow, with Kelly Smith, England’s second top scorer of all time, exploring the options to replace the Barcelona star.

Top spot for England would also set up a last 16 tie against Nigeria, while Denmark battle a spirited Haiti side also competing for qualification. You can see the best tips, predictions and bets for England vs China, here.

Follow all the build-up to the Lionesses against China below and updates and reaction from USA vs Portugal here:

England vs China – Women’s World Cup 2023