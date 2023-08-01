England fans celebrate at Boxpark as Lionesses score against Denmark in World Cup
England target a place in the Women’s World Cup knock-out stages in their Group D decider against China.
The Lionesses have won both games so far against Haiti and Denmark, but Sarina Wiegman’s side have not had it their own way so far, grinding out a pair of 1-0 victories. The loss of Keira Walsh to injury is a blow, with Kelly Smith, England’s second top scorer of all time, exploring the options to replace the Barcelona star.
Top spot for England would also set up a last 16 tie against Nigeria, while Denmark battle a spirited Haiti side also competing for qualification. You can see the best tips, predictions and bets for England vs China, here.
Follow all the build-up to the Lionesses against China below
England currently sit top of Group D with one match left to play. They take on China who, realistically, need to win in order to progress as Denmark will likely defeat bottom placed Haiti in the other match.
Here’s how the group looks at the minute:
1. England – 6 points (+2 goal difference)
2. Denmark – 3 points (+0)
Mike Jones1 August 2023 10:30
The central coast beaches of Terrigal are a far cry from the metropolitan hustle and bustle of nearby Sydney, but they provide a fitting “home away from home” for the Lionesses as they embark on their Women’s World Cup campaign.
This quiet town, about 51km (32 miles) north of Australia’s largest city, is an environment in which the team can free themselves from the stresses of a major tournament.
It’s the first time the FA have ever allowed the media access to an England base camp and Kay Cossington, the FA’s women’s technical director, and Anja van Ginhoven, England’s women’s general manager, are excited to reveal what they’ve delivered for the squad.
Take a look inside the Lionesses’ World Cup camp below:
Ben Fleming1 August 2023 10:25
If you are just tuning in now, the final matches in Group G have just wrapped up, and what a tense final few moments it was as the United States survived a mighty scare against Portugal to advance to the knockout stages. The defending champions needed to avoid defeat but were inches away from crashing out when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta struck the post in stoppage time.
The USA held on to scrape a 0-0 draw, enough to secure progress to the last-16 while knocking Portugal out, but the four-time winners missed out on top spot in Group E. That position was claimed by the Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0. It means the USA will face the winners of Group G in the last-16, which is likely to be Sweden.
Ben Fleming1 August 2023 10:15
Jack Rathborn1 August 2023 10:05
When is England vs China?
The match will kick off at 12pm BST on Tuesday 1 August at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.
England’s match against China will be shown on ITV 1 and on ITV X, with coverage starting at 11:15am.
Ben Fleming1 August 2023 09:55
England will qualify for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup as long as they avoid defeat to China in the finale of Group D.
The Lionesses have opened their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over Haiti and Denmark to take control of their fate.
But China’s late win against Haiti last time out means there is still work for Sarina Wiegman’s side to do – with either Australia or Nigeria waiting in the last-16.
England have only lost once under Wiegman but will be without key midfielder Keira Walsh for their final group fixture.
Jack Rathborn1 August 2023 09:45
hen Keira Walsh got injured, there was a collective groan of sympathy for a world-class player missing the rest of the tournament, but also for the rest of England’s squad. They must now deal with the loss of Walsh, the deep-lying playmaker who knits the team’s approach play together and so brilliantly patrols the space in front of the back four.
Walsh is probably Sarina Wiegman’s most important player, certainly in the absence of Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, and England have now lost all three of the players who led them to European Championship glory.
I have a lot of empathy for this team. In 2002, Faye White, Katie Chapman and I were all out. White had an ACL injury and my leg was broken. Chapman was pregnant. At the time, we were all integral players for England and were trying to qualify for the World Cup. In the group stages, we finished second to Germany in the group which meant we went into a play-off system. We beat Iceland over two legs and then had to play France to see who would clinch the final spot for the World Cup. We lost both games. I remember thinking that the three of us being out was a driving factor to not qualifying for the 2003 World Cup. It was devastating to watch France progress through the tournament and England not have any involvement.
Jack Rathborn1 August 2023 09:34
