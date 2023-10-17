‘Can’t understand why booing Henderson’ – Southgate after 1-0 win against Australia
England wrapped up qualification for Euro 2024 with two matches to spare as Harry Kane’s brace helped Gareth Southgate’s side secure a 3-1 comeback win against Italy.
Having kicked off Group C with an impressive victory in Naples, it has long been a case of when rather than if the unbeaten Euro 2020 runners-up would seal their spot in Germany.
Italy stood in their way of early progress as these nations met at Wembley for the first time since they pipped Southgate’s men to European Championship glory on penalties.
England have come a long way in the intervening 27 months and emphatically bounced back from former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca’s early gut punch under the arch.
Kane struck from the spot after Giovanni Di Lorenzo brought down brilliant Jude Bellingham in the box, putting the hosts on course for the point they needed to go through.
But England wanted more and returned from the break with the bit between their teeth, with Real Madrid star Bellingham beginning a brilliant counter-attack that ended with him playing in Marcus Rashford to rifle home.
It will have been a special moment given the England forward missed one of the penalties against Italy and Kane added late gloss as the skipper looks forward to leading the national team to next year’s Euros.
Follow all the reaction from Wembley below plus get the latest odds and tips for England vs Italy right here:
England have qualified for Euro 2024 — now it’s about winning it
The main fact of this 3-1 win was that England have qualified for Euro 2024, but the whole feel was why they should be talking about winning it rather than being too concerned any more with the formality of getting there.
A historic major nation like Italy were just made look a minor inconvenience, as Gareth Southgate’s side almost toyed with them. They were just so much better, and have a knowledge of that personified in Jude Bellingham. Harry Kane got two and Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant goal to make it 2-1, but all of that seemed mere detail to the main event, which was the Real Madrid midfielder’s domination of the pitch and decoration of the play.
This England era has now been going on for at least six years, but it is possible that Bellingham’s emergence marks the beginning of something else. He has exactly the type of assurance that can turn fine challengers into elite champions. It is visible in everything he does, not least the outrageous touch for the Rashford goal that sent England to Germany for next summer.
Bellingham is exactly what England have been missing, for far more reasons than his position and his talent.
By Miguel Delaney at Wembley
Jamie Braidwood17 October 2023 22:00
FT England 3-1 Italy
England have qualified for Euro 2024 with two games to spare after coming from behind to defeat Italy thanks to two goals from Harry Kane and a brilliant Marcus Rashford strike.
Former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca punished some slack England defending to fire Italy into an early lead, in what was a rematch of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
But England hit back as Kane converted a 32nd-minute penalty, which was won by Jude Bellingham following a bursting run into the Italy box.
And Bellingham was heavily involved again as he led an England counter-attack after the break, creating space for Rashford to slam a powerful strike into the corner.
Kane made sure of the victory with another breakaway goal late on – his 61st for England – and it means Gareth Southgate’s side can now begin their preparations for Germany next summer.
Here are how the England players rated at Wembley
Jamie Braidwood17 October 2023 21:59
FT England 3-1 Italy
England have qualified for the Euro 2024 finals with two Group C Games to spare.
They’ve done it by beating the team that denied them winning the trophy in 2021.
Mike Jones17 October 2023 21:55
Full-time! England 3-1 Italy
90+3 mins: There goes the final whistle! England have qualified for Euro 2024 and join Scotland at next year’s tournament in Germany.
Italy suffer their first defeat under manager Luciano Spalletti and it’s been a deserved win for the Three Lions. The first half was a fairly even affair, reflected in the 1-1 scoreline at the break.
In the second 45 minutes though, England took control. Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Phil Foden were all fantastic and helped the hosts push higher up the pitch easing the pressure on the defence.
Kane and Rashford both scored and Italy’s resolve wilted. Job done.
Mike Jones17 October 2023 21:40
England 3-1 Italy
90 mins: Three more minutes of added time to play. Moises Kean takes a shot from the edge of the box and whips it straight into the waiting hands of Jordan Pickford.
Mike Jones17 October 2023 21:37
England 3-1 Italy
86 mins: Jude Bellingham receives a deserved round of applause from the watching fans inside the stadium as Gareth Southgate brings on Jack Grealish for the final few minutes.
Kane will probably get it for his two goals but Bellingham is in with a shout for player of the match tonight.
Mike Jones17 October 2023 21:32
England 3-1 Italy
83 mins: Should Gareth Southgate’s men see this one out, it’ll be their 19th match unbeaten at Wembley.
It will also mean that England defeated Italy twice in qualifying leaving the current European champions with a nervous finish to Group C as they’ll still be level on points with Ukraine.
Mike Jones17 October 2023 21:30
England 3-1 Italy
80 mins: Into the final 10 minutes of the match now and England have a two goal cushion thanks to second half strikes from Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane.
It’s been a confident, though not commanding, performance from the home side driven mainly by the prowess of Jude Bellingham going forward.
Mike Jones17 October 2023 21:28
GOAL! England 3-1 Italy (Kane, 77’)⚽️
77 mins: Boom! England’s grip on the game is secure now. Marc Guehi pumps the ball long and finds Harry Kane after Alessandro Bastoni’s header goes backwards.
Kane beats Giogio Scalvini to the loose ball and brings it into the box. He holds off Bastoni who’s trying to recover from the earlier error before slotting a fine effort past Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Mike Jones17 October 2023 21:25
England 2-1 Italy
74 mins: As it stands, England are securing their spot at next summer’s European Championship. Can they close out this match and claim another win over the Italians?
Jordan Henderson flicks the ball forward in the hopes of getting Jude Bellingham in behind. The pass is overhit though and the ball gets scooped up by Donnarumma.
Mike Jones17 October 2023 21:23