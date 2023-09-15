England are looking to seal the series and put on another impressive performance against New Zealand, before all eyes turn to India and the pinnacle of the sport – the Cricket World Cup.
Having been finalists in the previous edition four years ago, England will take on New Zealand again in Ahmedabad on October 5, but before that there is one more ODI left to play in this four-match series, at the Home of Cricket.
Ben Stokes was the star at the Oval on Wednesday, hitting a record-breaking 182 as England stormed to a dominant victory, but there were some other problems Jos Buttler’s side will want to address this time out. England slid to 13-2, and after an incredible partnership of 199 from Stokes and Dawid Malan, the wickets fell once the record-breaking Test captain was out, and the hosts were bowled out with 11 balls remaining.
There were also question marks over Jason Roy’s fitness. He did not play at the Oval due to a back spasm and once again misses out at Lord’s, which will be the final opportunity for the fringe players to push for a place in the World Cup squad, which has to be finalised by September 28. New Zealand will want to bounce back from their heavy defeat on Wednesday, but there was a boost as Kyle Jamieson is building up his recovery from injury.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:
New Zealand 120-4 (24) Nicholls 40, Phillips 19, Livingstone 0-5 (1) need 192 runs to win
Liam Livingstone is coming on to bowl here, with spin preferred to pace at this stage of the game.
The first ball was driven, caught the edge of the bat and went out to the boundary for two.
New Zealand just working the ball around for ones and twos but the required rate is still creeping up.
Sonia Twigg15 September 2023 18:43
Sonia Twigg15 September 2023 18:40
Sonia Twigg15 September 2023 18:40
New Zealand 115-4 (23) Nicholls 38, Phillips 16, Ali 1-9 (3) need 197 runs to win
Moeen Ali has continued to bowl a very tight line and length here, his three overs have gone for just nine runs so far.
Sonia Twigg15 September 2023 18:40
New Zealand 112-4 (22), Nicholls 36, Phillips 15, Carse 1-30 (6) need 200 runs to win
Phillips, who top-scored with 72 on Wednesday, has come out well again here, hitting Carse for a boundary at the start of his innings.
New Zealand have brought the 100 runs up from 121 balls, but the required run rate is creeping up steadily.
Nicholls has played nicely, and just finding the boundary in that over with a clip off the legs that evaded the fielder on the rope.
Sonia Twigg15 September 2023 18:32
New Zealand 89-4 (19), Nicholls 28, Phillips 1, Mooen 1-1 (1) need 223 runs to win
An excellent over from Moeen comes to an end and he has the breakthrough.
New Zealand will need something special to win this match now.
Sonia Twigg15 September 2023 18:24
Wicket! Latham out for 13! New Zealand 88-4
Moeen Ali comes on and strikes almost straight away!
Latham has gone, he chose the tactic to come down the wicket to the spinner and was bowled for just 13 from 22.
Sonia Twigg15 September 2023 18:21
New Zealand 88-3 (18), Nicholls 28, Latham 13, Carse 1-14 (4) need 224 to win
New Zealand are dealing in singles right now as they try to rebuild after those early wickets fell. Both Latham and Nicholls are comfortable milking the bowling for ones and the occasional two.
Carse comes around the wicket for the final delivery and draws a false shot out of Nicholls who goes for a booming drive. He misses the ball and leaves the bowler looking up to the heavens as the ball sneaks agonisingly close to the bat.
Mike Jones15 September 2023 18:19
New Zealand 84-3 (17), Nicholls 26, Latham 11, Curran 0-21 (3) need 228 to win
Henry Nicholls flicks a shortish delivery from Sam Curran through midwicket into to collect a single and bring Tom Latham back on strike.
Latham pushes the ball through cover and ticks another run off the tally. With Nicholls back on strike, Curran pulls his length back a touch and sees the left-hander lift him away into the fielder at deep square leg.
Just the three runs come from the over.
Mike Jones15 September 2023 18:14
New Zealand 81-3 (16), Nicholls 24, Latham 10, Carse 1-10 (3) need 231 to win
Brydon Carse is sharp. He’s a good find for England with Jofra Archer still recovering from elbow surgery. The seamer hits a good length, angling the ball across both the New Zealand left-handers.
They handle him by stepping across the crease and working the ball into the gaps on the legside. Five runs come from the over.
Mike Jones15 September 2023 18:11