England are looking to back up their impressive win at the Ageas Bowl with another victory over New Zealand when the two teams meet at The Oval this afternoon for the third one day international in this four match series.
Liam Livingstone was the star for England at Southampton, anchoring the innings with a wonderfully worked 95* from 78 deliveries in a rain-affected first innings. His heroics were needed after Trent Boult had earlier reduced England to 8-3 but Livingstone, backed up by decent knocks from Moeen Ali and Sam Curran saw the hosts up to 226-7.
In reply New Zealand lost constant wickets and could only muster 147 all out despite a fighting half-century from Daryl Mitchell. England’s win leaves this series delicately poised as the teams take to the field for the third ODI this afternoon with Jos Buttler hoping his top order batters rediscover their form ahead of the Cricket World Cup in October.
What’s going on with Jofra Archer?
Jofra Archer joined England’s training session at The Oval on Tuesday ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand, keeping alive the prospect of the lightning-quick fast bowler going to next month’s Cricket World Cup as a reserve.
Archer, who was part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2019, has missed the entire summer because of a stress fracture in his right elbow and was not fit enough to earn a place in the provisional 15-man squad for the tournament in India..
“Yeah, he looks in a good place. I don’t know where he’s at fitness-wise, but he’s bowling good wheels out there today,” David Willey said about Archer’s return.
“Everyone knows how good is he is, what he’s capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news.”
The teams will be announced at the toss and I expect there’ll be a couple of changes from each team. Both sides will want to get their key squad players some game time before the start of the World Cup so today’s match could be a good time to rotate.
Here’s how we see the teams lining-up:
England: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
The third ODI between England and New Zealand takes place at The Oval with the match scheduled to start at 12.30pm.
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket with coverage starting at 12pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on the app via SkyGo.
Teams will be announced at the toss
Follow live coverage of England vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in England 2023 today.
