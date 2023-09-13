(PA)

England are looking to back up their impressive win at the Ageas Bowl with another victory over New Zealand when the two teams meet at The Oval this afternoon for the third one day international in this four match series.

Liam Livingstone was the star for England at Southampton, anchoring the innings with a wonderfully worked 95* from 78 deliveries in a rain-affected first innings. His heroics were needed after Trent Boult had earlier reduced England to 8-3 but Livingstone, backed up by decent knocks from Moeen Ali and Sam Curran saw the hosts up to 226-7.

In reply New Zealand lost constant wickets and could only muster 147 all out despite a fighting half-century from Daryl Mitchell. England’s win leaves this series delicately poised as the teams take to the field for the third ODI this afternoon with Jos Buttler hoping his top order batters rediscover their form ahead of the Cricket World Cup in October.

