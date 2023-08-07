[ad_1]\r\n<br><div id="js-article-text" wp_automatic_readability="56.930384336476">\n <div data-live-blog-header="{"desktopHeadline":"England vs Nigeria - Women's World Cup LIVE: Latest as Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses look to reach the quarter-finals, with the winner set to face either Colombia or Jamaica","desktopImgSrc":"https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/08\/England-vs-Nigeria-Womens-World-Cup-LIVE-Latest-as.jpg","environment":"production","isCC":false,"isMobile":false,"isNativeAndroid":false,"isNativeIos":false,"liveDisabled":false,"mobileHeadline":"England vs Nigeria - Women's World Cup LIVE: Lionesses look to roar into the quarter-finals","mobileImgSrc":"https:\/\/i.dailymail.co.uk\/1s\/2023\/08\/04\/16\/73971027-0-image-a-12_1691162790601.jpg","renderBodyArgs":{"env":{"channel":"sportlive","geo":"us","platform":"mol.web.desktop","topParentChannel":"sport"},"values":{"desktopHeadline":"England vs Nigeria - Women's World Cup LIVE: Latest as Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses look to reach the quarter-finals, with the winner set to face either Colombia or Jamaica","desktopImgSrc":"https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/08\/England-vs-Nigeria-Womens-World-Cup-LIVE-Latest-as.jpg","layout":"fullWidth","liveDisabled":false,"mobileHeadline":"England vs Nigeria - Women's World Cup LIVE: Lionesses look to roar into the quarter-finals","mobileImgSrc":"https:\/\/i.dailymail.co.uk\/1s\/2023\/08\/04\/16\/73971027-0-image-a-12_1691162790601.jpg"}},"topParentChannel":"sport","xpModule":{"name":"mol-fe-xpmodule-live-blog-header-default@1","version":"1.3.1"}}" data-reactroot=""><div class="desktopApp--DmjwV"><div class="imageLiveBlog--nOdpv"><div class="imageComponent--KrVHP"><img src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/08\/England-vs-Nigeria-Womens-World-Cup-LIVE-Latest-as.jpg" width="964" height="480" fetchpriority="high" \/><\/div><\/div><\/div><\/div><p class="author-section byline-plain">By Oli Gamp For Mailonline <\/p><p class="byline-section"><span class="article-timestamp article-timestamp-updated"> <span class="article-timestamp-label">Updated:<\/span> <time datetime="2023-08-07T08:03:00+0100"> 03:03 EDT, 7 August 2023 <\/time> <\/span> <\/p> <!-- ad: https:\/\/mads.dailymail.co.uk\/v8\/us\/sport\/sportlive\/article\/other\/leader_wide.html --><p><span class="mol-ads-label-container"><span class="mol-ads-label">Advertisement<\/span><\/span><\/p> <!-- CWV --><!--[if !IE]><!--> <link href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/mol-fe\/static\/mol-fe-async-bundle\/7.1.4\/articleDefer.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text\/css" \/> <!--<![endif]--> <!--[if IE]>\n<link href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/gunther\/1.17.0\/registration--.css" media="screen" rel="stylesheet" type="text\/css" \/>\n<![endif]--> <!--[if !IE]><!--> <link href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/gunther\/17.18.0\/registration--.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text\/css" \/> <!--<![endif]--><!--[if IE]>\n<link href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/gunther\/1.17.0\/all-ie8-9--.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text\/css" \/>\n<link href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/gunther\/1.17.0\/all1-ie8-9--.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text\/css" \/>\n<![endif]--> <!--[if !IE]><!--> <link href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/mol-fe\/static\/mol-fe-sync-bundle\/9.3.1\/desktop.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text\/css" \/> <link href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/gunther\/17.18.1\/all--.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text\/css" \/><link href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/gunther\/17.18.1\/all1--.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text\/css" \/> <!--<![endif]--> <!--[if IE 8]>\n\n<![endif]--> <!--[if IE 9]>\n\n<![endif]--> <!--[if IE]>\n\n<![endif]--> <!--[if !IE]> --> <!--<![endif]-->\n \n \n \n \n <!-- SiteCatalyst code version: H.20.3.\n Copyright 1997-2009 Omniture, Inc. More info available at\n http:\/\/www.omniture.com --> \n \n <!-- End SiteCatalyst code version: H.20.3. --> <!--[if IE]>\n\n<![endif]--> <!--[if !IE]> --> <!--<![endif]--><!--[if IE]>\n \n <noscript><link rel="stylesheet" href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/gunther\/gunther-2159\/video_bundle--.css"><\/noscript>\n \n<![endif]--> <!--[if !IE]> --> <link rel="preload" href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/videoplayer\/7.2.0\/styles\/mol-fe-videoplayer.min.css" as="style" onload="this.rel=" stylesheet="" \/> <noscript><link rel="stylesheet" href="https:\/\/www.dailymail.co.uk\/static\/videoplayer\/7.2.0\/styles\/mol-fe-videoplayer.min.css" \/><\/noscript> <!-- <![endif]--> <!-- CWV --><div itemprop="articleBody" wp_automatic_readability="7"><p class="mol-para-with-font"><span class="mol-style-bold">Follow Mail Sport's live blog as England and Nigeria go head-to-head in the Women's World Cup.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n\n<\/div>\n <!-- ad: https:\/\/mads.dailymail.co.uk\/v8\/us\/sport\/sportlive\/article\/other\/inread_player.html -->\n\n \n \n \n \n <div class="column-content cleared">\n <div class="shareArticles">\n <h3 class="social-links-title">Share or comment on this article: \n <\/h3>\n \n \n \n <\/div>\n <\/div>\n \n \n \n <ad-slot position="smart_feed"><\/ad-slot>\n \n \n \n <ad-slot position="after_article"><\/ad-slot>\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n\n\n\n\n \n <\/div>\r\n<br>[ad_2]