England’s Rugby World Cup pool stage campaign comes to a close in Lille today. Steve Borthwick’s rejuvenated side will be looking to make it four wins from four after a two-week break to head into the quarter-finals with real confidence and momentum, already guaranteed to progress as Pool D winners after bouncing back in impressive fashion from a dismal warm-up schedule.
But despite having already locked in a last-eight clash in Marseille on October 15, most likely against Fiji, England will not want to rest on their laurels with a stern physical test coming this afternoon. Samoa – who make nine personnel changes – can still reach the quarter-finals themselves as runners-up, but would need to win by at least 29 points today and hope that tomorrow’s shootout between Argentina and Japan in Nantes is drawn with neither side claiming a try bonus point.
Manu Tuilagi faces the country of his birth for the first time today, while old friends and rivals George Ford and Owen Farrell are also reunited as the 10-12 partnership. Follow England vs Samoa live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy!
England team news
Steve Borthwick makes 14 changes to the experimental England team that destroyed and shut out minnows Chile in an 11-try blitz in Lille a fortnight ago.
Owen Farrell is the only player from that emphatic victory to retain his starting berth, with the captain moving from fly-half to inside centre to facilitate the return of George Ford at 10.
Manu Tuilagi lines up against the country of his birth for the first time this afternoon at outside centre, with usual centre Joe Marchant selected on the wing opposite Jonny May and Freddie Steward taking back the full-back jersey.
Marcus Smith drops to the bench despite his superb display at 15 against Chile and Henry Arundell doesn’t even make the matchday squad despite equalling an England record with five tries last time out.
Ben Earl is also preferred to Saracens team-mate Billy Vunipola at No 8 and Tom Curry returns from suspension at openside flanker.
Where to watch England vs Samoa
TV channel: England vs Samoa is available to watch live and free to air today in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4:15pm.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITVX website and app.
Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Later on we’ll have blow-by-blow updates from Paris as Ireland and Scotland collide in a massive clash in Pool B, but first it’s off to Lille where England conclude their successful group-stage campaign against Samoa.
It’s been a surprisingly impressive tournament for the Red Rose men so far to provide a real lift to Steve Borthwick’s downbeat early tenure following an otherwise woeful 2023 and dismal warm-up campaign, with top spot in Pool D already assured and a quarter-final to come – most likely against Fiji – in Marseille next weekend.
But Borthwick will want his charges to stay sharp and focused this afternoon after a two-week break following their 71-0 demolition of debutants Chile in Lille as they face a physical Samoa team that always pose a threat and still have a chance of going through themselves – though it’s extremely remote.
Kick-off today is at 4:45pm BST, so keep it right here for live updates including expert analysis from the Evening Standard’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.