England’s Rugby World Cup pool stage campaign comes to a close in Lille today. Steve Borthwick’s rejuvenated side will be looking to make it four wins from four after a two-week break to head into the quarter-finals with real confidence and momentum, already guaranteed to progress as Pool D winners after bouncing back in impressive fashion from a dismal warm-up schedule.

But despite having already locked in a last-eight clash in Marseille on October 15, most likely against Fiji, England will not want to rest on their laurels with a stern physical test coming this afternoon. Samoa – who make nine personnel changes – can still reach the quarter-finals themselves as runners-up, but would need to win by at least 29 points today and hope that tomorrow’s shootout between Argentina and Japan in Nantes is drawn with neither side claiming a try bonus point.

Manu Tuilagi faces the country of his birth for the first time today, while old friends and rivals George Ford and Owen Farrell are also reunited as the 10-12 partnership. Follow England vs Samoa live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy!