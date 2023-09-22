England Women train on eve of first World Cup final appearance
England Women host Scotland Women on Friday night, under the lights in the north east of England – Sunderland’s Stadium of Light is the location for both teams’ first game since the summer.
They had contrasting ones, too; while the Lionesses went to New Zealand and Australia to contest the Women’s World Cup, where they went right the way through to the final before losing to Spain, Scotland were sat at home watching, following on from July friendly wins over Northern Ireland and Finland.
The Women’s Nations League offers a fresh start for both, with this the first-ever edition of the competition in the women’s game. Group A1 contains England, Netherlands, Belgium and Scotland. Follow all the latest updates from England vs Scotland below and get the latest odds and football tips here:
54’ – England 2-1 Scotland
Bright has to step in to defend a cross from Emslie from the right. England quickly back onto the front foot and Emslie then gets involved in a defensive sense, clattering through Hemp to make a good tackle and clear danger.
Karl Matchett22 September 2023 21:00
50’ – England 2-1 Scotland
Lauren James has been fairly quiet tonight but bursts forward now and curls one goalwards – but it’s just a yard or so past the far post.
Scotland a little slow out of the blocks since the restart.
Karl Matchett22 September 2023 20:57
46’ – England 2-1 Scotland
OK, here we go again. Second half underway at the Stadium of Light.
England 2-1 up but both teams have had plenty of chances to add to their respective tallies.
Karl Matchett22 September 2023 20:50
HT – England 2-1 Scotland
England lead but Scotland back in the game with that strike right before the break. A big second half to come.
Karl Matchett22 September 2023 20:42
45+1’ GOAL! – England 2-1 Scotland – and HT
Right on half-time, there’s another goal!! This one at the other end and a defensive mix-up from England sees Hanson pounce and score from close range, in off the post.
It’s 2-1 and Scotland give themselves a route back into the match before the break.
Karl Matchett22 September 2023 20:35
GOAL! 45’ – England 2-0 Scotland
Daly rampages forward and crosses from the right – and it’s another diving header and another goal!! Lauren Hemp, shot out of a cannon – unstoppable header and England double their lead.
2-0 and Scotland hit with a quickfire double before the break.
Karl Matchett22 September 2023 20:33
42’ – England 1-0 Scotland
That’ll settle a few nerves and perhaps shake a few memories off too, for Bronze in particular, after the World Cup final.
Just a few minutes before the break, always good time to take the lead – but what will Scotland mount as a response?
Karl Matchett22 September 2023 20:31
GOAL! 39’ – England 1-0 Scotland
Bronze scores a brilliant diving header and finally the Lionesses lead.
Zelem clips a brilliant diagonal ball over the top, Bronze runs behind the defence and angles herself fantastically to bury her header at the far post.
Karl Matchett22 September 2023 20:27
36’ – England 0-0 Scotland
Bit of treatment needed for Thomas now who is down on the ground. Sarina Wiegman takes the opportunity to speak to her team and let them know exactly where improvements are needed. The Lionesses are dominant, but still level and goalless.
Karl Matchett22 September 2023 20:25
32’ – England 0-0 Scotland
Daly with another effort, this time right-footed and from 20 yards – it’s a fierce drive but lacking accuracy this time and flies wide of goal.
Plenty of acclaim for Earps for that earlier stop.
Karl Matchett22 September 2023 20:22