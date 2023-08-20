England face Spain in their first Women’s World Cup final as Sarina Wiegman and her players look to bring the game’s biggest prize home from Sydney.

It’s the first time the England men’s or women’s team have reached a football World Cup final since 1966, with the nation set to come to a halt for the historic occasion.

Wiegman is well aware of the 57 years of hurt that the nation has endured but said the Lionesses will feel the support of the country back home when they face Spain, while captain Millie Bright said England will need to play the “game of our lives” in Sydney.

Lauren James returns to the bench as Wiegman named an unchanged side for the World Cup final, with the star forward now available for selection after serving her two-game ban.

Spain have named one of their star players, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, on the bench but have brought 19-year-old sensation Salma Paralluelo into the starting line-up.

