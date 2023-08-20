England face Spain in their first Women’s World Cup final as Sarina Wiegman and her players look to bring the game’s biggest prize home from Sydney.
It’s the first time the England men’s or women’s team have reached a football World Cup final since 1966, with the nation set to come to a halt for the historic occasion.
Wiegman is well aware of the 57 years of hurt that the nation has endured but said the Lionesses will feel the support of the country back home when they face Spain, while captain Millie Bright said England will need to play the “game of our lives” in Sydney.
Lauren James returns to the bench as Wiegman named an unchanged side for the World Cup final, with the star forward now available for selection after serving her two-game ban.
Spain have named one of their star players, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, on the bench but have brought 19-year-old sensation Salma Paralluelo into the starting line-up.
Follow all the build-up to England’s clash against Spain in the final, get all the latest Women’s World Cup odds here and find latest tips for the game itself here.
England vs Spain: Women’s World Cup final
The players now make their way out onto the pitch. It’s time for the national anthems.
Ben Fleming20 August 2023 10:58
England vs Spain: Women’s World Cup final
We’re less than ten minutes away from kick-off and the atmosphere in the stadium is feverish.
The players are in the tunnel as the World Cup trophy is paraded out onto the pitch.
Ben Fleming20 August 2023 10:54
England vs Spain: Women’s World Cup final
Fans back home have shown up to watch the game at a number of public screenings:
Ben Fleming20 August 2023 10:48
England vs Spain: Women’s World Cup final
In case you missed yesterday’s action, Sweden beat Australia to win World Cup third-place play-off for fourth time.
Sweden struck in either half to retain their World Cup best of the rest status with victory over co-hosts Australia in the third-place play-off.
A Fridolina Rolfo penalty and fine Kosovare Asllani strike secured a 2-0 win for Sweden, who never looked in danger of losing to the home favourites in Brisbane.
Read the full report below:
Ben Fleming20 August 2023 10:43
Women’s World Cup Final – England’s tournament so far
For England, it’s all been about building into the tournament. They’ve dealt with injuries before the tournament, during the tournament and suspensions but now stand just 90 minutes away from World Cup glory.
England’s road to the final:
England 0-0 Nigeria (England won 4-2 on penalties)
Ben Fleming20 August 2023 10:36
Women’s World Cup Final – Spain’s tournament so far
With half an hour until kick-off, let’s have a look at both sides’ journeys to this point. Spain had a humbling defeat at the end of the group stage against Japan but have recovered superbly to reach their first World Cup final:
Spain’s road to the final:
Ben Fleming20 August 2023 10:31
England vs Spain: Women’s World Cup final
Jack Rathborn20 August 2023 10:30
Women’s World Cup Final – build up ahead of kick-off
The 22 players on the pitch will be joined by today’s referee – Tori Penso -who will take charge of England’s match against Spain in the World Cup final.
Penso also officiated England’s victory over co-hosts Australia in the semi-finals and will therefore take charge of the Lionesses for the second match in a row.
Ben Fleming20 August 2023 10:26
‘I’m just enjoying the moment’ – Bronze speaking to BBC Sport
“I’m just enjoying the moment like I have in every game. We’ve played in this stadium and on this pitch two times now and once against the hosts so a lot of the girls are pretty relaxed. A lot of the girls are pretty relaxed and excited for the next 90 minutes.
“We’ve got the most experience coming into this, not just our players but also our manager is the only person who’s been in this position before so we can draw on the fact that we know how it goes under pressure, what it feels like – scoring goals in finals, conceding goals in finals, winning finals – I think it makes a big difference to how you start the game and hopefully it can give us that edge tonight.”
Ben Fleming20 August 2023 10:20
‘James is ready’ – Wiegman speaks to BBC Sport
“I hope everyone who starts the pitch on the game will have an impact on the game. We have a lot of players who can impact the game when they came on. Of course, it is really nice to have Lauren James on the bench too and if necessary she is ready.
“We have spoken about our plan, the strengths and weaknesses of Spain and how we want to play. Want we mostly want to do is play our best game ever and also enjoy the moment because it’s very special.”
Ben Fleming20 August 2023 10:14